Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2019 Trouble mounts for C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Trouble mounts for Congress Pradeep Majhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Dec 28, 2019, 1:49 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2019, 1:49 am IST
Majhi was on Thursday caught on camera directing his party workers over phone to set ablaze everything after getting orders.
Pradeep Majhi.
 Pradeep Majhi.

BHUBANESWAR: Trouble seems to be mounting for Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee working president and former Lok Sabha member Pradeep Majhi with Nabarangpur police on Friday registering a suo-motu case against him for purportedly provoking supporters to carry out arson attack while staging protest against alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Kosagumuda area on December 14.

Majhi was on Thursday caught on camera directing his party workers over phone to set ablaze everything after getting orders. The matter came to fore after a video of entire incident which took place during bandh call by the party in Nabaranpur was televised a section of local media here.

 

“Keep petrol and diesel ready. The moment you get an order, set everything on fire. We’ll see what happens next,” the ex-lawmaker was caught on camera, while talking to someone over phone.

...
Tags: pradeep majhi, suo-motu case
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

Pinarayi Vijayan

No detention centres in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee says will not allow detention centre in West Bengal

Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Students quizzed about ‘extremists’

Police personnel detain a protestor taking part in a march demanding for the release of Bhim Army leader Chandrasekhar Azad and against the amended Citizenship Act, the NRC and the NPR in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: 70,000 illegal migrants untraceable



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Use tech to safeguard nature: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo: S. SURENDER REDDY)

Hyderabad: Cops in a fix over sudden protests

The time is also not fixed. They frequently change the timings, but usually they demonstrate between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

Hyderabad: Muslims continue to protest against CAA

Muslim women protest against CAA and the NRC at Eidgah Mir Alam in Bahadurpura on Friday. (Photo: P. Surendra`)

Telangana High Court denies permission for Million March

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: No NRC so far, but an app is ready

Khalid Safiullah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham