Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2019 TDP chief involved i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TDP chief involved in insider trading in Amaravati capital region: Cabinet panel

ANI
Published Dec 28, 2019, 8:33 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2019, 8:33 am IST
The sub-committee submitted its detailed report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday ahead of the cabinet meeting.
The report also named Lanka Dinakar (presently in BJP), and TDP leaders Dhulipalla Narendra, Kambhampati Ramamohan Rao and Putta Mahesh Yadav. (Photo: File)
 The report also named Lanka Dinakar (presently in BJP), and TDP leaders Dhulipalla Narendra, Kambhampati Ramamohan Rao and Putta Mahesh Yadav. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is among the several TDP leaders allegedly involved in insider trading in Amaravati capital region, according to a report by the Andhra Pradesh cabinet sub-committee.

The sub-committee submitted its detailed report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday ahead of the cabinet meeting. The ruling YSRCP government is planning to initiate either a CBI, CBCID or Lok Ayukta inquiry into the matter.

 

The YSRCP has been alleging that TDP had misused power, indulged in insider trading and amassed wealth through corrupt practices in the name of Amaravati capital region.

Apart from Naidu, the report mentioned Vemuru Ravi Kumar Prasad, an NRI, who is a close associate of TDP leader Nara Lokesh, former minister Paritala Sunita, former MLA GVS Anjaneyulu, realtor Lingamaneni Ramesh, and TDP MLA Payyavula Kesav who were allegedly involved in insider training in the capital region.

The report also named Lanka Dinakar (presently in BJP), and TDP leaders Dhulipalla Narendra, Kambhampati Ramamohan Rao and Putta Mahesh Yadav.

After coming to power, the Reddy-led government constituted a sub-committee to inquire on the alleged irregularities in the Amaravati capital project, which submitted its report today.

The committee has found that "while choosing the capital area and defining its boundaries, a select group of people benefitted. Persons privy to the likely location allegedly purchased land in the region just prior to the formal declaration".

It also listed out how the lands in the capital region were procured by benamis of highly placed individuals.

"There were many irregularities in the land allotment and various laws were violated. Further, the then government cheated and intimidated assigned landholders in the land pooling scheme zone," the report alleged.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: n chandrababu naidu, andhra pradesh, tdp, jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

(Photo: ANI)

Section 144 extended for security in Ayodhya till February 25

(Photo: ANI)

BJP jealous of us as they are out of power, says Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray

(Photo: ANI)

'Paanch saal Delhi behaal, ab nahi chahiye Kejriwal': BJP's slogan for Delhi polls

Who is Prashant Kishor, don't know him personally, says Hardeep Puri



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RTC uses scrapped buses as bio-toilets

Women check out the RTC mobile bio-toilets that will be deployed at five centres.

Use tech to safeguard nature: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo: S. SURENDER REDDY)

Hyderabad: Cops in a fix over sudden protests

The time is also not fixed. They frequently change the timings, but usually they demonstrate between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

Hyderabad: Muslims continue to protest against CAA

Muslim women protest against CAA and the NRC at Eidgah Mir Alam in Bahadurpura on Friday. (Photo: P. Surendra`)

Telangana High Court denies permission for Million March

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham