Norwegian sent back for taking part in protests

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESTER ASSARY
Published Dec 28, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2019, 1:39 am IST
71-year-old Janne-Mette Johansson, a Norwegian national, holds a placard as she participates in a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act. (PTI)
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Janne-Mette Johansson, a Norwegian, was asked by Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to leave the country for taking part in Long March against Citizenship Amendment Act in Kochi on December 23 in violation of visa conditions.

The FRRO officials said the woman was told about the visa rules violations she had committed while taking part in the protest march. The 71-year-old retired who understood the violations agreed to leave the country, they claimed.

 

Johansson came under the scanner of authorities after she posted a picture with small write up about her experience while participating in the Long March from Marine Drive to Fort Kochi organised by film fraternity. She was questioned by officials on Thursday and Friday morning at the home stay where she was put up in Kochi.

Though the foreigner was disturbed by the repeated questioning by authorities and the ultimatum issued to leave the country, she decided to cooperate with the agency to avoid any further legal issues.

Johansson claimed that she had spoken to the local police before taking part in the march.

The cops neither warned her nor prevented her from participating in the march.

However, the Norwegian national said she would not have participated in the march had she known that it would amount to violation of the law.

The officials pointed out that it was not deportation, since the woman had agreed to leave the country on her own. However, they did not completely rule out the possibility of legal action against her for posting photographs and comments on the social media.

Johansson decided to take a flight to Dubai on Friday evening after one of her friends booked a ticket for her. The authorities let her off only after they confirmed that she was booked on the Dubai flight for Friday evening. From Dubai she is planning to go to Sweden.

The woman came to India in October. After visiting Mumbai and Lucknow she arrived in Kerala only last week. Her tourist visa expires in March 2020.

A few days ago that Jakob Lindenthal, a German student of IIT- Chennai was deported for participating in the anti- CAA protests.

Tags: janne-mette johansson, frro, citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


