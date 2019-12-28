Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2019 Mumbai police ready ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai police ready chargesheet: PMC scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 28, 2019, 2:11 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2019, 2:11 am IST
Apart from these five, the agency has also arrested seven other bank officials.
Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: Representational Image)
 Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday submitted a 33,000-page chargesheet against five persons, including former managing director Joy Thomas and former chairman Waryam Singh, in the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam in a metropolitan magistrate court in the city.

Apart from the EOW, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a case in the same matter and is conducting a simultaneous probe in the matter.

 

In its 32,959-pages chargesheet, the EOW has named former managing director Joy Thomas, former chairman Waryam Singh, former director of the bank Surjit Singh Arora, along with Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan.

Apart from these five, the agency has also arrested seven other bank officials. A supplementary chargesheet will also be filed against them later. The accused are presently in judicial custody.

The probe agency has charged the accused under relevant sections of the IPC for cheating, fraud, destruction of evidence and falsification of documents.

The chargesheet includes the forensic audit report of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative  bank and documents of properties purchased by the accused officials through kickbacks received for giving undue favour to HDIL and the Wadhawans.

...
Tags: economic offences wing, punjab and maharashtra cooperative, enforcement directorate
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Raju allegedly raped the girl inside the stationary bus in Biaora bus stand while bus driver Kadir Khan (25) was guarded outside, according to Suthalia police station in-charge Mukesh Gaud.

15-year-old raped in a bus in Madhya Pradesh

The special task force (STF) constituted by the state government to probe into complaints of alleged malpractices by some students to take admission in the different medical colleges in the state, not investigated by CBI, has found that several others involved in the scam could not be nailed so far.

Fresh firs in Vyapam scam registered

Pinarayi Vijayan

No detention centres in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee says will not allow detention centre in West Bengal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Use tech to safeguard nature: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo: S. SURENDER REDDY)

Hyderabad: Cops in a fix over sudden protests

The time is also not fixed. They frequently change the timings, but usually they demonstrate between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

Hyderabad: Muslims continue to protest against CAA

Muslim women protest against CAA and the NRC at Eidgah Mir Alam in Bahadurpura on Friday. (Photo: P. Surendra`)

Telangana High Court denies permission for Million March

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: No NRC so far, but an app is ready

Khalid Safiullah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham