Mumbai police ready chargesheet: PMC scam

Mumbai: The Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday submitted a 33,000-page chargesheet against five persons, including former managing director Joy Thomas and former chairman Waryam Singh, in the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam in a metropolitan magistrate court in the city.

Apart from the EOW, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a case in the same matter and is conducting a simultaneous probe in the matter.

In its 32,959-pages chargesheet, the EOW has named former managing director Joy Thomas, former chairman Waryam Singh, former director of the bank Surjit Singh Arora, along with Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan.

Apart from these five, the agency has also arrested seven other bank officials. A supplementary chargesheet will also be filed against them later. The accused are presently in judicial custody.

The probe agency has charged the accused under relevant sections of the IPC for cheating, fraud, destruction of evidence and falsification of documents.

The chargesheet includes the forensic audit report of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative bank and documents of properties purchased by the accused officials through kickbacks received for giving undue favour to HDIL and the Wadhawans.