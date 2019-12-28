Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2019 Mind your own busine ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mind your own business: Chidambaram to Army Chief over remarks on anti-CAA protests

PTI
Published Dec 28, 2019, 6:05 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2019, 6:30 pm IST
The former union minister was speaking at the 'Maha Rally' against the new Act.
He also alleged that the Army Chief and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh had been asked to support the government and it was a 'shame'. (Photo: File)
 He also alleged that the Army Chief and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh had been asked to support the government and it was a 'shame'. (Photo: File)

Thiruvanathapuram/Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday came down heavily on Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who had recently criticised people leading violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, asking him to "mind his business."

The former union minister was speaking at the 'Maha Rally' against the new Act, organised by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in front of Raj Bhavan here.

 

He also alleged that the Army Chief and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh had been asked to support the government and it was a 'shame'.

Taking strong exception to General Rawat's comments on "domestic politics," senior CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said the situation in the country would deteriorate if the so-called trend of politicisation vis-a-vis armed forces continued.

".. the government's allegation is that protests are violent. PM said and Army Chief also said. He is not concerned with the internal politics. This is the for the first time in independent India, the Army Chief, the highest authority in uniform, is giving his views on domestic politics," he said.

Critisising the anti-CAA protests, General Rawat had recently said the leadership was not about guiding masses, including students, to carry out arson and violence.

"Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns.

"Now, the Army General is being asked to speak up. Is it the job of the Army General?" Chidambaram asked.

"The DGP... the Army General are being asked to support the government. It is a shame. Let me appeal to General Rawat. You head the Army and mind your business... what politicians will do, politicians will do."

Attacking Rawat over his remarks, Yechury said, "This is politicisation happening (in) armed forces. A dangerous trend. If it continues, ours will also deteriorate, like the role of Army in Pakistan."

It is necessary for the country and the Constitution to consider the "warning," he said and appealed to the government to keep it in consideration.

"But, ministers, government have given statements in (news) papers that our Army Chief has done nothing wrong and not interfered (in domestic issues)," the CPI(M) General Secretary said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: anti-caa protests, p chidambaram, bipin rawat, kpcc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

'After talking about NRC, you said that it was never discussed. The country is now able to recognize your cowardice. It wants the truth,' Priyanka said. (Photo: ANI)

'Country recognises your cowardice,' Priyanka slams PM Modi on NRC

Manjhi, a former Bihar chief minister and founding president of the HAM, said his decision followed a call from Soren, who sought his 'blessings' at the swearing-in function. (Photo: File | PTI)

Manjhi to attend Sorens swearing-in, give Owaisi rally a miss

Two music enthusiasts from Andhra Pradesh who were visiting Goa to participate in the ongoing Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival died after collapsing near the venue in North Goa district. (Photo: File)

'Drug overdose?': 2 Andhra men died after collapsing at Goa's Sunburn Festival

On their petition, the court had issued a notice to the Delhi Police and slated the matter for hearing to today. The other nine approached the court seeking bail later. (Photo: ANI)

CAA protest: Verdict today on bail of 15 accused in Delhi's Darya Ganj



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manjhi to attend Sorens swearing-in, give Owaisi rally a miss

Manjhi, a former Bihar chief minister and founding president of the HAM, said his decision followed a call from Soren, who sought his 'blessings' at the swearing-in function. (Photo: File | PTI)

CAA protest: Verdict today on bail of 15 accused in Delhi's Darya Ganj

On their petition, the court had issued a notice to the Delhi Police and slated the matter for hearing to today. The other nine approached the court seeking bail later. (Photo: ANI)

Air India pays October allowances to 16,000 pilots, says source

Flying allowance, which constitutes between 50-80 per cent of a pilots' salary. (Representational Image)

'Why would such big leader know me': Prashant Kishor's response to Hardeep Puri

Kishore also added that he knows of Puri as it is important to be well versed with political adversaries. (Photo: ANI)

Will be more disastrous than note ban: Rahul slams Govt over NPR, NRC

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham