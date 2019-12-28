Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2019 Manjhi to attend Sor ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Manjhi to attend Sorens swearing-in, give Owaisi rally a miss

PTI
Published Dec 28, 2019, 4:06 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2019, 4:06 pm IST
Manjhi sought to strike a defiant note insisting that he was going to Kishanganj.
Manjhi, a former Bihar chief minister and founding president of the HAM, said his decision followed a call from Soren, who sought his 'blessings' at the swearing-in function. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Manjhi, a former Bihar chief minister and founding president of the HAM, said his decision followed a call from Soren, who sought his 'blessings' at the swearing-in function. (Photo: File | PTI)

Patna: Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose decision to share the stage with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Kishanganj had irked his allies in the state, on Saturday announced that he will be giving the Sunday rally a miss as he will attend Hemant Soren's oath-taking ceremony.

Manjhi, a former Bihar chief minister and founding president of the HAM, said his decision followed a call from Soren, who sought his 'blessings' at the swearing-in function, which is expected to be attended by a large number of political figures opposed to the BJP-led NDA.

 

"After Soren's call, I thought Jharkhand is an adjacent state and the ceremony will be of political significance since many chief ministers and senior political
leaders are likely to attend. They all are on the same page as myself when it comes to opposition to the CAA, NRC and NPR. So I have decided not to visit Kishanganj but go to Ranchi instead", he said here.

The change in tack by Manjhi, whose party is a constituent of the five-party Grand Alliance in Bihar, is likely to defuse the ongoing controversy that had erupted over his decision to share the stage with the Hyderabad MP whom RJD
and Congress the two major alliance partners have dubbed as "B team of the BJP".

Earlier, on Friday, Manjhi had sought to strike a defiant note insisting that he was going to Kishanganj since he felt he must throw his weight behind all struggles against CAA, NRC and NPR and it did not matter who attended these events.

On Saturday, Manjhi also toned down his belligerence against the RJD, whose chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has been in his crosshairs for some time and said while in Ranchi he would try to meet the latters father Lalu Prasad, who is serving sentences in fodder scam cases.

"I will try to meet Lalu ji to discuss the political situation", said Manjhi when asked about NDA leaders raising objections over political leaders allegedly flouting the jail manual to meet the ailing RJD founder whose political stock seems to have risen with the victory of the JMM-led coalition of which his party was a part.

Manjhi reiterated that his opposition to CAA, NRC and NPR was on account of these putting the onus on people to prove their citizenship which could adversely affect the poor.

"I give my example. I hail from a poor family. I can tell about my place of birth. But if I am asked where my father and grandfather were born, then I have no idea leave alone documentary evidence of their places of birth", he said.

"So we can imagine how tough it would be for the ordinary folks. Moreover, we fear that the NPR and the NRC which the government seems to be working on without admitting to it  may lead to those without documents being stripped of
citizenship and, as a consequence, of all facilities and welfare benefits that they may be entitled to as citizens", Manjhi added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: hindustani awam morcha, aimim, asaduddin owaisi, nda
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

Two music enthusiasts from Andhra Pradesh who were visiting Goa to participate in the ongoing Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival died after collapsing near the venue in North Goa district. (Photo: File)

'Drug overdose?': 2 Andhra men died after collapsing at Goa's Sunburn Festival

On their petition, the court had issued a notice to the Delhi Police and slated the matter for hearing to today. The other nine approached the court seeking bail later. (Photo: ANI)

CAA protest: Verdict today on bail of 15 accused in Delhi's Darya Ganj

Flying allowance, which constitutes between 50-80 per cent of a pilots' salary. (Representational Image)

Air India pays October allowances to 16,000 pilots, says source

Kishore also added that he knows of Puri as it is important to be well versed with political adversaries. (Photo: ANI)

'Why would such big leader know me': Prashant Kishor's response to Hardeep Puri



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CAA protest: Verdict today on bail of 15 accused in Delhi's Darya Ganj

On their petition, the court had issued a notice to the Delhi Police and slated the matter for hearing to today. The other nine approached the court seeking bail later. (Photo: ANI)

Air India pays October allowances to 16,000 pilots, says source

Flying allowance, which constitutes between 50-80 per cent of a pilots' salary. (Representational Image)

'Why would such big leader know me': Prashant Kishor's response to Hardeep Puri

Kishore also added that he knows of Puri as it is important to be well versed with political adversaries. (Photo: ANI)

Will be more disastrous than note ban: Rahul slams Govt over NPR, NRC

(Photo: File)

Section 144 extended for security in Ayodhya till February 25

(Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham