Hyderabad police refuse permission to hold rallies against CAA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Dec 28, 2019, 1:18 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2019, 1:18 am IST
The police also refused permission to BJP MLA Raja Singh for a meeting at NTR stadium in support of the citizenship law on Saturday.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have denied permission to the Congress, the BJP and a few organisations for rallies on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

The Telangana High Court also denied the Khallel Ulha Hussaini Memorial Foundation, a city-based organisation, permission to hold a “Million March”, scheduled on Saturday at Necklace Road. It turned down and the plea of the Telangana and AP states Joint Action Committee against CAA and NRC for a procession at Necklace Road.

 

The police also refused permission to BJP MLA Raja Singh for a meeting at NTR stadium in support of the citizenship law on Saturday.

Police cite law and order problems
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P. Viswa Prasad, who denied the permission, told Deccan Chronicle that “there is a National Book Fair at the NTR stadium and Raja Singh wants permission. How can we permit two events at the same time?  He hasn’t booked the stadium online through the department of culture”.

He added that “the MLA wants permission in support of CAA. But other groups also want permission for rallies against CAA.  If permission was given to both groups there might be a law and order problem. In view of safety and the chances of a security breach we have denied permission for all processions, the protest rally and march. It might inconvenience the common public.” Police cited similar reasons before the High Court during the hearing of the Khallel Ulha Hussaini Memorial Foundation and the Telangana and AP states Joint Action Committee against CAA and NRC. The court declined to intervene.

However, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee slammed the police for denying permission for a rally on December 28, which is the 135th formation day of the Indian National Congress.

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday told the press that the TRS government permitted an RSS parade “with long sticks” in the city but not a peaceful Congress rally with national flags for “Save Nation, Save Constitution”. He objected RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks calling 130 crore Indians Hindus, and described it as provocative and unconstitutional. RSS workers created an atmosphere of fear by marching on city roads with sticks, he said. Reddy said the Congress was willing to conduct its programme anywhere in the city on December 28 to avoid inconvenience to the public.

However, police still refused permission. Later Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka wrote to the DGP requesting him to permit the rally.

Tags: hyderabad police, caa, nrc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


