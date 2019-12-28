Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2019 'Country recogn ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Country recognises your cowardice,' Priyanka slams PM Modi on NRC

ANI
Published Dec 28, 2019, 6:58 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2019, 6:59 pm IST
Priyanka's comments came days after PM Modi, in a public rally, said that there has been no discussion nationwide NRC.
'After talking about NRC, you said that it was never discussed. The country is now able to recognize your cowardice. It wants the truth,' Priyanka said. (Photo: ANI)
 'After talking about NRC, you said that it was never discussed. The country is now able to recognize your cowardice. It wants the truth,' Priyanka said. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that his government never discussed a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday asserted that the country is now able to recognise his 'cowardice'.

"After talking about NRC, you said that it was never discussed. The country is now able to recognize your cowardice. It wants the truth," Gandhi said while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

 

The Congress leader's comments came days after PM Modi, in a public rally, said that there has been no discussion on implementing nationwide NRC.

"I want to tell the 130 crore people of India that ever since my government came to power in 2014... from then until now... there has been no discussion on NRC anywhere..." PM Modi had declared at his Ramlila Maidan rally on Sunday.

Priyanka contended that the other opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh are not speaking up against the incumbent state government.

"But as I said, we are not going to be afraid and keep raising voices even if we have to walk alone. We have to be prepared to go into next Assembly elections alone," she said with conviction.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: nrc, narendra modi, priyanka gandhi, anti-caa protests
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

Union minister Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi and other senior BJP leaders accused AAP of

Delhi: BJP releases chargesheet on AAP govt, accuses party of 'fanning fire'

He also alleged that the Army Chief and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh had been asked to support the government and it was a 'shame'. (Photo: File)

Mind your own business: Chidambaram to Army Chief over remarks on anti-CAA protests

Manjhi, a former Bihar chief minister and founding president of the HAM, said his decision followed a call from Soren, who sought his 'blessings' at the swearing-in function. (Photo: File | PTI)

Manjhi to attend Sorens swearing-in, give Owaisi rally a miss

Two music enthusiasts from Andhra Pradesh who were visiting Goa to participate in the ongoing Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival died after collapsing near the venue in North Goa district. (Photo: File)

'Drug overdose?': 2 Andhra men died after collapsing at Goa's Sunburn Festival



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mind your own business: Chidambaram to Army Chief over remarks on anti-CAA protests

He also alleged that the Army Chief and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh had been asked to support the government and it was a 'shame'. (Photo: File)

Manjhi to attend Sorens swearing-in, give Owaisi rally a miss

Manjhi, a former Bihar chief minister and founding president of the HAM, said his decision followed a call from Soren, who sought his 'blessings' at the swearing-in function. (Photo: File | PTI)

CAA protest: Verdict today on bail of 15 accused in Delhi's Darya Ganj

On their petition, the court had issued a notice to the Delhi Police and slated the matter for hearing to today. The other nine approached the court seeking bail later. (Photo: ANI)

Air India pays October allowances to 16,000 pilots, says source

Flying allowance, which constitutes between 50-80 per cent of a pilots' salary. (Representational Image)

'Why would such big leader know me': Prashant Kishor's response to Hardeep Puri

Kishore also added that he knows of Puri as it is important to be well versed with political adversaries. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham