Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2019 CAA: Centre in no mo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CAA: Centre in no mood to relent

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 28, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Amit Shah defends CAA, asserts it doesn’t take away citizenship of minorities.
A protestor holds the national flag during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act after Friday prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Friday. Braving cold weather, hundreds of protesters, many of whom gathered after offering Friday prayers at the Old Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid, took out peaceful demonstrations, under a heavy security cover and drone surveillance in the national capital. (PTI)
 A protestor holds the national flag during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act after Friday prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Friday. Braving cold weather, hundreds of protesters, many of whom gathered after offering Friday prayers at the Old Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid, took out peaceful demonstrations, under a heavy security cover and drone surveillance in the national capital. (PTI)

New Delhi: As anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests raged across the country, the government made it clear that it was in no mood to relent.

Home minister Amit Shah on Friday accused the Congress of misleading people on the citizenship law, and declared that no one would lose their citizenship due to this law. He challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to prove that the CAA has a single clause to take away anyone’s citizenship.

 

In an all-out attack on the Congress and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Shah said at a rally in Shimla that the Congress had “failed to secure the country” and that before the BJP came to power, any “Aalia-Malia-Jamalia” used to come from Pakistan and “kill our jawans”, but PM (Dr Singh) had kept silent.

“Congress ki sarkar 10 saal chali, Sonia-Manmohan ji ki sarkar chali, Pakistan se har roz aalia-malia-jamalia ghus jate the, hamare jawanon ke sar kaat ke le jaate the, aur desh ke Pradhan Mantri ke muh se uff nahi nikalta tha,” said Shah, adding that the borders were left unguarded. He said things changed after Narendra Modi came to power and Pakistan mein ghus kar atanwadiyon ko khatam kya.

“The Congress and company is spreading rumours that Muslims may lose their citizenship. I challenge Rahul Baba... let me know if there is even a single line in the Act regarding the withdrawal of anyone’s citizenship,” said Shah at the rally marking the Himachal BJP government’s second anniversary.

Making an attempt to douse the fire and address the fears of people over the CAA, Shah said that the CAA has no provision to take away the citizenship of the minorities, but to provide citizenship to minorities facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. He urged Muslims to read the CAA, that was now available on the government’s website: “Go through the Act. No one will lose citizenship.”

He repeated his oft-spoken argument that the Nehru-Liaquat pact was signed in 1950 for the protection of minorities in India and Pakistan, but not just Pakistan but Bangladesh and Afghanistan too failed to protect their minorities, which is why India had to step in.

The Congress has, meanwhile, decided to hold flag marches and programmes to read the Constitution all over the country on its foundation day on Saturday.
Former party chief Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest in Guwahati, that has been rocked by agitations ever since the CAA was passed.

Speaking at a function in Chhattisgarh on Friday, he attacked plans to update the National Population Register, which he has called a “backdoor” to bring in the National Register of Citizens, and said: “This is a tax on poor people. Just like demonetisation, they will be forced to stand in lines. Poor people are now asking where are the jobs? How will we get employment?”

The BJP reacted strongly to Gandhi’s remark. Prakash Javadekar said that they have “embarrassed” people and his party. He said that the NPR does not involve any monetary transaction and its data is used to identify the poor so that government welfare schemes could reach them.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment act, rahul gandhi, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Pinarayi Vijayan

No detention centres in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee says will not allow detention centre in West Bengal

Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Students quizzed about ‘extremists’

Police personnel detain a protestor taking part in a march demanding for the release of Bhim Army leader Chandrasekhar Azad and against the amended Citizenship Act, the NRC and the NPR in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: 70,000 illegal migrants untraceable



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Cops in a fix over sudden protests

The time is also not fixed. They frequently change the timings, but usually they demonstrate between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

Hyderabad: Muslims continue to protest against CAA

Muslim women protest against CAA and the NRC at Eidgah Mir Alam in Bahadurpura on Friday. (Photo: P. Surendra`)

Telangana High Court denies permission for Million March

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: No NRC so far, but an app is ready

Khalid Safiullah

Asifabad: Woman activist still missing, cops clueless

People of surrounding villages are tight-lipped and not ready to share any information regarding the incident with the police and Rambabai’s family members. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham