Bhopal: Students quizzed about ‘extremists’

Bhopal: A political row erupted over use of the term ‘revolutionary terrorist’ in a question paper of M.A. in political philosophy course of Jiwaji University, Gwalior.

The contentious question in the third semester examination of M.A. political philosophy course of the university, read, “Describe the activities of revolutionary terrorist. What is the difference between extremists and revolutionary terrorists?’

A section of students appearing the examination took strong exception to the ‘portrayal’ of revolutionaries as terrorists and drew the attention of university authorities for action against the erring faculty members who set the examination paper.

Opposition BJP has seized the opportunity to attack Kamal Nath government and said, “This reflects the attitude of Congress towards freedom fighters. Congress’ attitude towards our martyrs who laid down their lives for freedom of the country has always been negative. Such disrespect is highly objectionable,” BJP spokesman here Rajneesh Agrawal said.

University vice-chancellor Anita Shukla regretted the lapse and said action will be taken against the professors.