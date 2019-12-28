Armed forces very secular, says Army chief General Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Friday that driving ethos of Indian armed forces is “extremely secular.”

Gen. Rawat was addressing the interns and senior officers of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the topic of Preserving Human Rights in Times of War and Prisoners of War at the Manav Adhikar Bhawan here, officials said.

“The driving ethos of the Indian armed forces is insaniyat (humanity) and sharafat. They are extremely secular,” Gen. Rawat was quoted as saying in a statement issued by NHRC.

Gen. Rawat’s remarks came a day after he was criticised by the Opposition parties for his comments that leadership is not about guiding masses, including students to carry out arson and violence. His comments were seen by Opposition parties as being directed against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the country.

Gen. Rawat said that Indian Armed Forces are much disciplined and have utmost respect for human rights laws and international human rights law.

He said that Indian armed forces not only ensure protection of human rights of our own people but also of adversaries and deal with the prisoners of war as per the Geneva Conventions.