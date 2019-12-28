Nation Current Affairs 28 Dec 2019 Armed forces very se ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Armed forces very secular, says Army chief General Bipin Rawat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 28, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Bipin Rawat said on Friday that driving ethos of Indian armed forces is “extremely secular.”
Bipin Rawat.
 Bipin Rawat.

New Delhi: Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Friday that driving ethos of Indian armed forces is “extremely secular.”

Gen. Rawat was addressing the interns and senior officers of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the topic of Preserving Human Rights in Times of War and Prisoners of War at the Manav Adhikar Bhawan here, officials said.

 

“The driving ethos of the Indian armed forces is insaniyat (humanity) and sharafat. They are extremely secular,” Gen. Rawat was quoted as saying in a  statement issued by NHRC.

Gen. Rawat’s remarks came a day after he was criticised by the Opposition parties for his comments that leadership is not about guiding masses, including students to carry out arson and violence. His comments were seen by Opposition parties as being directed against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the country.

Gen. Rawat said that Indian Armed Forces are much disciplined and have utmost respect for human rights laws and international human rights law.

He said that Indian armed forces not only ensure protection of human rights of our own people but also of adversaries and deal with the prisoners of war as per the Geneva Conventions.

...
Tags: bipin rawat, nhrc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Pinarayi Vijayan

No detention centres in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee says will not allow detention centre in West Bengal

Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Students quizzed about ‘extremists’

Police personnel detain a protestor taking part in a march demanding for the release of Bhim Army leader Chandrasekhar Azad and against the amended Citizenship Act, the NRC and the NPR in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: 70,000 illegal migrants untraceable



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Use tech to safeguard nature: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo: S. SURENDER REDDY)

Hyderabad: Cops in a fix over sudden protests

The time is also not fixed. They frequently change the timings, but usually they demonstrate between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

Hyderabad: Muslims continue to protest against CAA

Muslim women protest against CAA and the NRC at Eidgah Mir Alam in Bahadurpura on Friday. (Photo: P. Surendra`)

Telangana High Court denies permission for Million March

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: No NRC so far, but an app is ready

Khalid Safiullah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham