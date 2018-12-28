search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Nitin Gadkari comes to Kejriwal's rescue as audience mocks Delhi CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 28, 2018, 10:45 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2018, 10:55 am IST
Some people started mocking Kejriwal by coughing as he began his speech. As heckling became louder, Vardhan and Gadkari asked them to stop.
This was not the first time the Delhi CM was mocked over his ailment. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)
 This was not the first time the Delhi CM was mocked over his ailment. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)

New Delhi: Some people on Thursday interrupted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by imitating coughing action as he started speaking at an official event in New Delhi, prompting Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Harsh Vardhan to intervene.

The action ridiculing Kejriwal for the bouts of coughing he suffered till 2016, left the AAP leader in an awkward position at the Vigyan Bhawan event as he asked for some silence from the audience.

 

Some people started mocking Kejriwal by coughing as he began his speech. As the heckling became louder, Vardhan and Gadkari asked them to stop.

"Please keep quite. This is an official event," Gadkari said.

At the event, Kejriwal praised Gadkari asserting, "Nitin Gadkariji has never made us feel that he belongs to a rival party. I don't know about others, but the way he has showered love on us, I don't think the BJP people have got that much love."

The event, held jointly by the National Mission for Clean Ganga and the Delhi Jal Board, was aimed at launching a campaign to clean the Yamuna.

It was attended by Union Water Resources Minister Gadkari and Environment Minister Vardhan. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister of State for Water Resources Satyapal Singh, and BJP MPs from Delhi and workers were also present.

This was not the first time the Delhi CM was mocked over his ailment.

The Chief Minister suffered from a persistent form of cough for over 40 years, and in September 2016 he underwent corrective surgery at a Bengaluru hospital.

(With PTI inputs)

...
Tags: bjp, nitin gadkari, arvind kejriwal, harsh vardhan, aap
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol goes on sale; priced at Rs 43.46 lakh

The petrol C-Class is available with the mid-spec progressive variant only.
 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
 

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

Fans and YouTubers, who were angry at YouTube’s doing, went out in protest asking YouTube to credit the original source, and delete the existing tweet. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

OnePlus 6T is the company’s flagship phone with Screen Unlock on the immersive 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen, class-leading hardware with up to 10GB RAM/ 256GB LPDDR4 ROM and recently introduced Warp Charge 30 that delivers entire day battery in just 20 minutes of charge.
 

Australia vs India 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and co in control as hosts trail by 435 runs

The four-Test series is tied 1-1 after India won the opening clash in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia drew level with a 146-run victory in Perth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

1 terrorist gunned down by security forces in J&K's Pulwama, encounter underway

Official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party of the forces, who retaliated. (Photo: File)

Seat sharing not yet discussed with Cong for 2019 LS polls: Kumaraswamy

The Congress-JD(S) alliance is strong and it would contest the Lok Sabha polls together, he said. (Photo: File)

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu's bank accounts frozen over tax dues

According to a press release issued by the Hyderabad GST Commissionarate, Mahesh Babu has not paid the Service Tax during 2007-08 for the taxable services he rendered as brand ambassador, appearance money and advertising for promotion of products among others. (Photo: File)

Ties between India and China 'back on normal track': report

The sources also told news agency PTI that India expects China to walk the talk on the issue of giving market access to Indian products. (Photo: File)

Pune man thought he saw 'alien object' outside his home, writes to PM

He felt certain that this 'alien object' was sending critical information about Earth to its home planet, and dashed off an email to the PMO seeking investigation, the officer said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham