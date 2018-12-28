search on deccanchronicle.com
TRS MLAs return from victory lap

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Dec 28, 2018, 12:28 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2018, 12:28 am IST
For the last five days there has been no activity in the TRS camp as both the Chief Minister and working president of the party were away.
Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti MLAs are arriving in the state capital from their district tours expecting that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will announce his Cabinet at last. Former minister and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday from his visit abroad. Mr Chandrasekhar Rao is returning to Hyderabad from Delhi on Friday after meeting heads of several regional parties in his quest for a non-BJP and non-Congress Federal Front.

TRS MLAs expect Mr Rao to announce the names of Cabinet ministers as soon as he returns and are therefore congregating in Hyderabad, especially those who expect to be named.

 

For the last five days there has been no activity in the TRS camp as both the Chief Minister and working president of the party were away. Now, Telangana Bhavan, the TRS party headquarters, is a beehive of activity.

TRS leader Karnati Vidyasagar donated Rs 5 lakh to Mr Rama Rao on Thursday for the construction of a party office in Nalgonda. The TRS has decided to construct party offices in all districts.

Along with Telangana state, Assembly elections were also held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. State Cabinets have been formed in all three states, but 16 days after the results were announced, the TS Cabinet is still to be formed. Opposition parties have been critical of the delay.

Tags: telangana rashtra samiti, k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




