search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ties between India and China 'back on normal track': report

PTI
Published Dec 28, 2018, 9:58 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2018, 9:58 am IST
Relations between the two countries were severely hit by 73-day face-off at Doklam tri-junction in Sikkim sector last year.
The sources also told news agency PTI that India expects China to walk the talk on the issue of giving market access to Indian products. (Photo: File)
 The sources also told news agency PTI that India expects China to walk the talk on the issue of giving market access to Indian products. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Ties between India and China have returned to a "normal track" and there have been positive developments like Beijing giving market access to Indian products, but much is yet to be done in addressing the widening trade deficit, official sources said.

Relations between the two countries were severely hit by the 73-day face-off between the Indian and Chinese armies at the strategically sensitive Doklam tri-junction in the Sikkim sector last year.

 

Sources told news agency Press Trust of India that that the political relationship between the two countries not just restored, but heightened in the past one year.

At the same time, they said India was seriously concerned over China's Belt and Road Initiative and the way international norms and standards in giving contracts under the project were being flouted.

The sources also told news agency PTI that India expects China to walk the talk on the issue of giving market access to Indian products.

"The positive development is that relations with China have returned to the normal track," said a senior official, while summing up India's diplomatic engagement in 2018.

Calling the Indo-Pacific a major area of India's interest, the sources said that New Delhi was keen to talk about it with Beijing and the issue was likely to figure regularly in bilateral talks between the two nations.

They said that there was no total unanimity between India and the US on all issues relating to the Indo-Pacific and that New Delhi wants all major powers to be engaged over key matters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have held bilateral meetings three times and also had an informal summit in Wuhan this year, which the sources described as "unprecedented".

They said the second informal summit between the leadership of the two countries is likely to be held in the second half of 2019.

On partnerships with leading powers, the sources said India's ties with the US proceeded on a positive track, while "significant trust" has also been built with Russia.

The sources reiterated that the so-called 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor' or 'CPEC' is a direct challenge to India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

India has been strongly opposing the so-called 'CPEC', which is part of the Belt and Road Initiative, as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

On the Belt and Road Initiative, the sources highlighted how the overall project should follow international norms, ensure transparency and most importantly, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

Though China claims that the Belt and Road Initiative is aimed at economic benefit for the region, the sources said India strongly feels it could destabilise the region.

The sources went on to say that contracts are being awarded under the Belt and Road Initiative flouting well established international norms and rules which was a matter of great concern. "You now have a situation where an entirely different set of rules have been put in place. Technical specifications and customs rules are being changed," a source said.

Adding to this, the sources highlighted how some countries have started raising concerns about the debt problem arising from the Belt and Road Initiative.

Asked whether India would rethink on joining the Belt and Road Initiative if its concerns are addressed, the source said, "There is no change in our position. Hypothetically, if they were to address these concerns, how we would react is something I can't say."

On market access to Indian products, the sources said some positive developments are taking place on allowing market access for certain agricultural products.

"We are seeing unblocking of applications and requests for market access for a number of our products, including Basmati and non-Basmati rice, sugar among others," said the source.

Bilateral trade between India and China rose by 18.63 per cent year-on-year and reached a historic high of USD 84.44 billion last year. However, the trade deficit continues to remain high at USD 51.75 billion in 2017.

India has been voicing its concerns to China over the huge trade deficit for several years. Both sides have held several rounds of talks on the issue in the last few years.

...
Tags: doklam standoff, belt and road initiative, pm modi, xi jinping, cpec
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
 

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

Fans and YouTubers, who were angry at YouTube’s doing, went out in protest asking YouTube to credit the original source, and delete the existing tweet. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

OnePlus 6T is the company’s flagship phone with Screen Unlock on the immersive 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen, class-leading hardware with up to 10GB RAM/ 256GB LPDDR4 ROM and recently introduced Warp Charge 30 that delivers entire day battery in just 20 minutes of charge.
 

Australia vs India 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and co in control as hosts trail by 435 runs

The four-Test series is tied 1-1 after India won the opening clash in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia drew level with a 146-run victory in Perth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pune man thought he saw 'alien object' outside his home, writes to PM

He felt certain that this 'alien object' was sending critical information about Earth to its home planet, and dashed off an email to the PMO seeking investigation, the officer said. (Representational Image)

P Chidambaram takes dig at PM over his remarks on Congress' loan waivers

Won't tolerate attempts to create rift between communities: Amarinder Singh

The lakhs of people who have congregated for the Shaheedi Jor Mela have come here not to listen to political speeches but to pay their respects to Guru Gobind Singh's martyred sons, whose sacrifice can never be forgotten, the chief minister said. (Photo: File)

TN teen donor attempts suicide after infecting pregnant woman with HIV

The blood was negligently labelled safe by the hospital's lab technicians. (Representational Image)

5 killed as major fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building

The 16-storey building is located in suburban Tilak Nagar, where search and rescue operation by the Mumbai Fire Brigade is underway, said the official from the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham