search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka not 'Indo-Pak enemies', says HD Kumaraswamy

PTI
Published Dec 28, 2018, 8:36 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2018, 8:36 am IST
The centre is expected to call a joint meeting of the heads of both the states in the next 10-15 days to iron out the differences.
Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and thanked the centre for giving clearance to the state government for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Mekedatu project. (Photo: File)
 Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and thanked the centre for giving clearance to the state government for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Mekedatu project. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were not "Indo-Pak enemies" and the states can resolve the matter of proposed Mekedatu project on Cauvery River amicably.

The centre is expected to call a joint meeting of the heads of both the states in the next 10-15 days to iron out the differences.

 

Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and thanked the centre for giving clearance to the state government for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Mekedatu project.

The two main Tamil Nadu parties-- AIADMK and DMK-- have been opposing the project and disrupting proceedings in both Houses of Parliament for more than a week.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned Thursday over the issue.

To counter the protest, Karnataka lawmakers, cutting across the party lines, staged an agitation in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the parliament complex.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Prime Minister, Kumaraswamy said, "Yesterday, I had requested Union Water Resources Minister (Nitin Gadkari) to convene a meeting of chief ministers of the two states to resolve the matter. He agreed and directed his officials to fix a meeting".

"In another 10-15 days, he may call a meeting," the Karnataka chief minister appealed Tamil Nadu to resolve the matter amicably instead of fighting in courts.

"The fight is going on. This will not be solved legally. We have to resolve it amicably. Facing a legal battle is different. We are not Indo-Pak enemies, we are brothers. We have to discuss and resolve," he said.

The JD(S) leader added the proposed Mekedatu project would be more beneficial to Tamil Nadu and requested the AIADMK and DMK not to make the issue a political one.

"I request political parties not to make it a political issue. We can sit and solve. It is not a big issue," he said, adding the Karnataka government was abiding with the Supreme Court order.

"The state (Karnataka) is proposing to construct the Mekedatu dam to ensure that surplus water does not flow from Cauvery into the sea. Please accept our project," Kumaraswamy said.

...
Tags: hd kumaraswamy, cauvery river, pm modi, mekedatu project, nitin gadkari
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
 

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

Fans and YouTubers, who were angry at YouTube’s doing, went out in protest asking YouTube to credit the original source, and delete the existing tweet. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

OnePlus 6T is the company’s flagship phone with Screen Unlock on the immersive 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen, class-leading hardware with up to 10GB RAM/ 256GB LPDDR4 ROM and recently introduced Warp Charge 30 that delivers entire day battery in just 20 minutes of charge.
 

Australia vs India 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and co in control as hosts trail by 435 runs

The four-Test series is tied 1-1 after India won the opening clash in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia drew level with a 146-run victory in Perth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thiruvananthapuram: Autos on a fleecing spree

Recalibration and sealing of revised fare meters are yet to happen. Most drivers have got the permission from the legal metrology department to break the seal of the fare meters to recalibrate revised rates.

Government okays Thiruvananthapuram Corp's Swachh Bharat DPR

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Kollam Corporation drafts parking policy

Kollam Corporation

Kozhikode: 150 seek medical help after food poisoning

The medical camp held at Kottapally near Vadakara followed by food poisoning incident on Thursday.

Kozhikode: Banned Tobacco goods worth Rs 2 lakh seized

The team which caught the banned tobacco products.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham