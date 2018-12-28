search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Can't we extend wishes: Rajyavardhan Rathore on 'The Accidental Prime Minister'

PTI
Published Dec 28, 2018, 5:59 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2018, 5:59 pm IST
The trailer shows Manmohan Singh as a victim of the Congress's internal politics ahead of the 2014 general elections.
'Can't we extend our wishes for a film? Congress has been all for freedom, why is it questioning that freedom now?,' Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: With the Congress attacking the BJP after it lauded the trailer of "The Accidental Prime Minister", starring Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore on Friday asked whether his party doesn't even have the freedom to extend wishes to a film.

The trailer of the film, based on the book of the same name by Sanjaya Baru who served as Manmohan Singh's media advisor from 2004 to 2008, was released in Mumbai on Thursday.

 

The trailer shows Manmohan Singh as a victim of the Congress's internal politics ahead of the 2014 general elections.

"Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM's chair till the time heir was ready? Watch the official trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister', based on an insider's account, releasing on 11 January," the BJP said on Thursday night.

Congress leaders have slammed the "The Accidental Prime Minister", saying it is BJP's propaganda against their party.

Asked for his comments on the controversy outside Parliament, Rathore told reporters: "Can't we extend our wishes for a film? Congress has been all for freedom, why is it questioning that freedom now?"

Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film stars Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh and Akshaye Khanna as Baru.

Tags: manmohan singh, the accidental prime minister, rajyavardhan rathore, anupam kher
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




