Non Resident Indians to celebrate Pravasi bharatiya divas on January 9

Hyderabad: Some of the Non Resident Indians (NRIs) are willing to celebrate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) on January 9 itself instead of January 26, as the NDA government decided.

Mr Mandha Bheem Reddy, Secretary, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), NRI Cell, said that “Mahatma Gandhi returned from South Africa to India on January 9, 1915 to fight for independence. The BJP government destroyed the tradition of conducting PBD for many years and now conducting on January 23, 2019 at Varanasi.”