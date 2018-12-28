search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No more deep pocket discounts by etailers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Dec 28, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2018, 1:35 am IST
Government tightens norms for e-commerce business.
Cut-throat competition has taken its toll on various players who are asking for a neutral playing field.
 Cut-throat competition has taken its toll on various players who are asking for a neutral playing field.

Hyderabad: After the Centre’s notification on Wednesday, consumers are wondering whether discounts will continue from e-commerce firms, would there be new retail tie-ups by multinational e-commerce companies and whether the government would be able to regulate the sector.

Founder and chief executive officer of Latestone.com Ameen Khwaja said, “Retail tie-ups are known in the industry. We are waiting to see how the government’s orders are implemented. The major question is whether the practice of making losses and still offering discounts to consumers works.”

 

He said large companies would survive, but not the small ones. “The notification is important and it must be implemented properly,” he said.

Large e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart have equity in retail sellers due to which they can offer huge discounts. The offer is good for the consumer but the companies are running into losses.

In the bargain, the e-commerce sites are killing the competition and smaller players who are in the market. This has led to widespread discontentment.

Secretary-General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Praveen Khandelwal said e-commerce sites were selling products at unreasonably low prices.

“They are incurring losses in a bid to get monopoly. Such practices have to stop as there are many small and medium traders whose survival is at stake. We are glad that the government has come out with this notification and it will make a difference,” Mr Khandelwal said.

Cut-throat competition has taken its toll on various players who are asking for a neutral playing field. 

Chief Executive Officer of SR Innovation Exchange said, “It is high time this large  marketplace created a neutral platform and enabled a fair opportunity for smaller vendors. There is a need to avoid monopoly of single vendors.”

Will there also be new tie-ups with retailers who have exclusive brands? Mr Ashok Reddy, founder of Gabon, said, “This will be used as an opportunity by both Flipkart and Amazon to release new personalised brands. This is going to be good for the government and the market. The consumers will have a wider choice.”

The tone in the market is that of being set for a level playing field by the big players. Mr Kunal Bahl, chief executive officer and co-founder of Snapdeal, said, “The update to the FDI policy on e-commerce means that there will be balanced growth. It will help to create a level playing field for all sellers.”

Does this mean that this January, consumers will see the last of the deep pocket discounts by e-commerce companies? Many of them say yes, as the order is due to be implemented from February.

...
Tags: confederation of all india traders, e-commerce, flipkart, amazon
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
 

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

Fans and YouTubers, who were angry at YouTube’s doing, went out in protest asking YouTube to credit the original source, and delete the existing tweet. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

OnePlus 6T is the company’s flagship phone with Screen Unlock on the immersive 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen, class-leading hardware with up to 10GB RAM/ 256GB LPDDR4 ROM and recently introduced Warp Charge 30 that delivers entire day battery in just 20 minutes of charge.
 

Australia vs India 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and co in control as hosts trail by 435 runs

The four-Test series is tied 1-1 after India won the opening clash in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia drew level with a 146-run victory in Perth. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sony launches its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones WH-CH700N

The headphones combine a comfortable design with an adjustable slider headband that allows you to adjust headphones to the perfect size.
 

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

The notched Mi Play’s display is a full HD 19:9 5.84-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thiruvananthapuram: Autos on a fleecing spree

Recalibration and sealing of revised fare meters are yet to happen. Most drivers have got the permission from the legal metrology department to break the seal of the fare meters to recalibrate revised rates.

Government okays Thiruvananthapuram Corp's Swachh Bharat DPR

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Kollam Corporation drafts parking policy

Kollam Corporation

Kozhikode: 150 seek medical help after food poisoning

The medical camp held at Kottapally near Vadakara followed by food poisoning incident on Thursday.

Kozhikode: Banned Tobacco goods worth Rs 2 lakh seized

The team which caught the banned tobacco products.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham