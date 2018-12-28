search on deccanchronicle.com
Kochi: Two sailors die in hangar crash

Published Dec 28, 2018, 5:57 am IST
Both the sailors were rushed in a critically injured state to the naval hospital, INHS Sanjivani, but doctors could not save them.
Kochi: In a tragic incident, two young sailors of the Indian Navy were crushed to death on Thursday when one of the hangar doors of the Indian Naval Air Squadron at INS Garuda in the Kochi Naval Base collapsed and fell on top of them.

The sliding hangar door dislodged from its supporting rails above and fell on the two who were passing by, an official statement issued by the Navy said.

 

Both the sailors were rushed in a critically injured state to the naval hospital, INHS Sanjivani, but doctors could not save them.

The sailors, identified as Naveen EAAR and Ajeet Singh EAAR3, died around 9.40 am.

Naveen hailed from Bhiwani district of Haryana. He joined the Indian Navy on 25 January 2008.

Ajeet Singh hailed from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, and he joined the service on July 29, 2009. Naveen leaves his wife Aarti and a two-year-old daughter while Ajeet Singh is survived by his wife Parvati and a five-year-old son.

A Board of Inquiry has been ordered into the cause of the accident. The Harbour police registered a case of unnatural death, and initiated a probe, said a local police official. The sailors were attached to the aviation electrical branch.

Tags: indian navy, ins garuda
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




