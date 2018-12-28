Hyderabad: MLA’s son dies after transplant

The patient was also put on ECMO treatment but there was no recovery. (Photo: [Repsentational image)

Hyderabad: Intensive care myopathy, infection and sepsis following a second kidney transplant caused the death of Maqsood Hussain, 34, the son of MIM’s Nampally legislator Jaffar Hussain Meraj. Maqsood died on Thursday morning.

He was admitted to Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda on November 23. He had to go through a second kidney transplant after a cadaver donation from the Jeevandan scheme. The second transplant was postponed twice earlier due to personal reasons.

A senior doctor said, “The first transplant was carried out in 2012 when he had come with acute kidney failure. but Maqsood abruptly stop-ped taking the immunosuppressant medicines. Even his family did not know this. He was then to on haemodialysis and steroids.”

He was undergoing dialysis for four years, and the family was keen that he undergo a second transplant. Maqsood was evaluated and all parameters were found to be normal. The transplant got postponed for the last six months. A hospital source blamed it to personal reasons.

The transplant was performed on November 23 and Maqsod was shifted to the intensive care unit where he suffered intensive care myopathy where the muscles of the body get paralysed. His condition began to deteriorate and it led to sepsis.

The patient was also put on ECMO treatment but there was no recovery. Critical care specialists found that controlling the infection was becoming a challenge as the organs began to get affected and the antibiotics were not working.

Prof. Pradeep Deshpande, former president, Indian Society of Nephrology, explained, “There are 1,200 kidney transplants carried out every year in the country. Of these, 100 have a rejection and there is a need for a second transplant.”

“The rejection begins either from day one or can happen even after a few years. Second transplants are often successful but there have been cases of second rejection as well, complications due to underlying conditions like viral load and infection in the body,” he explained.