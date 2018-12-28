search on deccanchronicle.com
GHMC orders metro to open toilets early, maintain cleanliness

Published Dec 28, 2018
The survey will be held in January by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA).
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has written to the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited to open public toilets from 4 am to 10 pm and maintain their cleanliness. The civic body has told the Metro authorities that the maintenance of public toilets and their timings would be one of the prime aspects to attain better rankings in Swachh Survekshan. 

The GHMC stated that apart from maintaining the toilets and cleanliness, the HMRL must ensure proper indicators and signage boards which would facilitate citizens to increase the usage.

The corporation said that the public toilets should be open between 4 am to 10 pm, it should be ensured that toilet seats should be dry and clean with no broken tiles/wall plaster, usable taps and fitted with running water and flush system, separate sections for men and women, they should have proper ventilation, natural light during day and electric lights at night. 

The toilet should be child-friendly, ramps and bars for specially-abled, soaps should be available, toilets are to be connected to sewerage network systems with no overflow of drainage, functional bolting arrangements on all doors, clean wash basins and usable at all times, premises of it should be visible to the passerby with sign boards and other facilities. 

