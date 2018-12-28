search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Foreign journalists violating Indian laws liable to be punished: MHA

PTI
Published Dec 28, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
'If somebody is denied entry, it does not mean that he is blacklisted forever. It may be reviewed after 6 months or 1 yr,' official said.
The Ministry of External Affairs regularly informs foreign journalists about Indian rules and regulations. (Representational Image)
 The Ministry of External Affairs regularly informs foreign journalists about Indian rules and regulations. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: All foreigners have to respect Indian law and those found in violation are liable to be punished but that does not mean they are blacklisted forever, a Home Ministry official said on Friday after a Reuters journalist was denied entry into India for allegedly violating visa rules.

The action against Cathal McNaughton, chief photographer at the news agency's Delhi office who was recently sent back from the airport here after his arrival from an overseas trip, is not permanent and can be reviewed after six months or a year, the official told PTI.

 

"Everybody has to follow law. For violation, the consequence is the same for everybody. Foreigners should respect Indian law. If any Indian visits abroad and violates the law of that country, he or she is also liable to be punished," the official said. McNaughton, an Irish national who won the Pulitzer Prize in May 2018, allegedly travelled to restricted and protected areas in Jammu and Kashmir without permission. He also reported from the state without valid permission.

"He may be a winner of some awards, but that does not give him the licence to violate Indian laws. The Ministry of External Affairs regularly informs foreign journalists about Indian rules and regulations. And in certain places, a foreigner is required to take permission. If you violate these rules and regulations, we are bound to take action," the official warned.

"If somebody is denied entry, it does not mean that he is blacklisted forever. It may be reviewed after six months or one year," he said.

Another official said foreign correspondents also require prior home ministry approval to film in restricted and protected areas such as border districts, defence installations and other places of strategic importance, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. According to visa rules for foreign journalists, "A foreign journalist, TV cameraperson etc, including a foreign journalist already based in India, who desires to visit a restricted or protected area or Jammu and Kashmir or the North Eastern States, should apply for a special permit through the Ministry of External Affairs (External Publicity Division)".

Under normal circumstances, India grants foreign journalists visas for up to three months. In rare cases, a six-month journalist visa, with a single or double entry, can be issued.

The MHA and the MEA have also held discussions to review protocols on foreign journalists. In May this year, the MEA reminded foreign journalists based in India that they require permission to travel to areas protected under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958.

The areas are -- all of Arunachal Pradesh, parts of Himachal Pradesh, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Rajasthan, all of Sikkim and parts of Uttarakhand.

...
Tags: ministry of home affairs, ministry of external affairs, cathal mcnaughton, foreign journalists
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's why losing loved one can really break your heart

Broken heart syndrome, whose official nomenclature in Takotsubo syndrome, includes shortness of breath and chest pain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol goes on sale; priced at Rs 43.46 lakh

The petrol C-Class is available with the mid-spec progressive variant only.
 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
 

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

Fans and YouTubers, who were angry at YouTube’s doing, went out in protest asking YouTube to credit the original source, and delete the existing tweet. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

OnePlus 6T is the company’s flagship phone with Screen Unlock on the immersive 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen, class-leading hardware with up to 10GB RAM/ 256GB LPDDR4 ROM and recently introduced Warp Charge 30 that delivers entire day battery in just 20 minutes of charge.
 

Australia vs India 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and co in control as hosts trail by 435 runs

The four-Test series is tied 1-1 after India won the opening clash in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia drew level with a 146-run victory in Perth. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP MP Rajbhar demands house for Lord Ram under PM housing scheme

Rajbhar is the ruling party's MP from Ghosi and was considered something of a giant-killer when he won against Mayawati's party man in 2014 in his first Lok Sabha election. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Odisha Fire Services to assist rescue ops for trapped miners in Meghalaya

'The 20 member team of Odisha Fire Service which is headed by chief fire service officer is meant to assist the local authorities in rescue operations,' said the Director General of Odisha Fire Service, Bijay Kumar Sharma. (Photo: ANI)

UP woman given triple talaq on WhatsApp from husband in Saudi

The woman, who got married to Imtiaaz in April 2005, said she was harassed by her in-laws too. (Representational Image)

Watch: Nitin Gadkari comes to Kejriwal's rescue as audience mocks Delhi CM

This was not the first time the Delhi CM was mocked over his ailment. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)

1 militant killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama district

Official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party of the forces, who retaliated. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham