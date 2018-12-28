search on deccanchronicle.com
Drought: HD Kumaraswamy demands Rs 2,434 crore relief for Karnataka

Published Dec 28, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2018, 1:53 am IST
HD Kumaraswamy has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider Upper Krishna Project (UKP) as National project.
Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy
New Delhi: In his series of meetings with Union Ministers, Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has sought Rs 2434 crore for creating over 10 crore man hour jobs to tackle unprecedented drought.

While raking up irrigation projects like Mekedatu and Mahadayi, Mr Kumaraswamy has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider Upper Krishna Project (UKP) as National project, so that it was completed soon.

 

Speaking to reporters after his meetings on Thursday evening, Mr Kumaraswamy said that the Centre had dues to the tune of Rs 935.51 crore with respect to MGNAREGA scheme, which State had spent during 2015-16 and 2916-17. Mr Prime Minister was requested to release that money also. Due to drought, State had lost crops to the tune of over Rs 16000 crore and there was need to create 10 crore jobs, for which it needed Rs 2434 crore.

The Prime Minister was thanked for Centre’s permission to state for preparing DPR with respect to Mekedatu project and requested him to issue notification with respect to Mahadayi project. At the same time, Upper Krishna project Phase 3 would require over Rs 51148 crore. If state alone tries to implement the project, it would take over two decades to complete it. Since the project would be irrigating over 5.30 lakh hectares of land, the Union government could declare it as National project for speedy completion, Mr Kumaraswamy said.

With respect to Mekedatu project, where Tamil Nadu had approached the court, Union Water Resource Minister Mr Nitin Gadkari had been requested to convene meeting of Chief Ministers of both the states, for which he had agreed, Mr Kumaraswamy said.

Meanwhile, various road projects like elevated road between Hubballi and Dharawad and alternative roads between Karnataka and Goa, which would be closed for next 18 months due to widening work was discussed. 

Besides, proposals to widening roads between Hassan-Belur, Channarayapattana-Holenarasipura-Arakalagud-Kodlipet-Madikeri was also discussed, he said.

Union Coal and Railways Minister Piyush Goel was appraised of coal shortage in the State and was urged to allocate coal mines to BTPS and YTPS. 

...
