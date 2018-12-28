search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP MP Rajbhar demands house for Lord Ram under PM housing scheme

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 28, 2018, 12:43 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2018, 12:43 pm IST
Rajbhar said that Lord Ram was exposed to extreme weather – harsh winter, scorching summer and rains – without a roof over his head.
Rajbhar is the ruling party's MP from Ghosi and was considered something of a giant-killer when he won against Mayawati's party man in 2014 in his first Lok Sabha election. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Rajbhar is the ruling party's MP from Ghosi and was considered something of a giant-killer when he won against Mayawati's party man in 2014 in his first Lok Sabha election. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi, Hari Narayan Rajbhar, has sought a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme for ‘Ram Lalla’ at Ayodhya as he ‘was living in a tent’.

Rajbhar said that Lord Ram was exposed to extreme weather conditions – harsh winter, scorching summer and rains – without a roof over his head.

 

“The Union government is duty-bound to provide shelter to the homeless, so the district officials must provide a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for Lord Ram,” he wrote in a letter to district officials.

Rajbhar is the ruling party's MP from Ghosi and was considered something of a giant-killer when he won against Mayawati's party man in 2014 in his first Lok Sabha election.

In the run-up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections, demand for Ram temple in Ayodhya is growing every day.

Building the temple is a key promise of the BJP. There have been demands from various outfits like Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and BJP ally Shiv Sena to bring an ordinance to construct a temple but the government has remained non-committal. The issue is pending before the Supreme Court.

...
Tags: bjp, hari narayan rajbharm, pradhan mantri awas yojana scheme, ayodhya dispute, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's why losing loved one can really break your heart

Broken heart syndrome, whose official nomenclature in Takotsubo syndrome, includes shortness of breath and chest pain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol goes on sale; priced at Rs 43.46 lakh

The petrol C-Class is available with the mid-spec progressive variant only.
 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
 

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

Fans and YouTubers, who were angry at YouTube’s doing, went out in protest asking YouTube to credit the original source, and delete the existing tweet. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

OnePlus 6T is the company’s flagship phone with Screen Unlock on the immersive 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 screen, class-leading hardware with up to 10GB RAM/ 256GB LPDDR4 ROM and recently introduced Warp Charge 30 that delivers entire day battery in just 20 minutes of charge.
 

Australia vs India 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and co in control as hosts trail by 435 runs

The four-Test series is tied 1-1 after India won the opening clash in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia drew level with a 146-run victory in Perth. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Odisha Fire Services to assist rescue ops for trapped miners in Meghalaya

'The 20 member team of Odisha Fire Service which is headed by chief fire service officer is meant to assist the local authorities in rescue operations,' said the Director General of Odisha Fire Service, Bijay Kumar Sharma. (Photo: ANI)

UP woman given triple talaq on WhatsApp from husband in Saudi

The woman, who got married to Imtiaaz in April 2005, said she was harassed by her in-laws too. (Representational Image)

Watch: Nitin Gadkari comes to Kejriwal's rescue as audience mocks Delhi CM

This was not the first time the Delhi CM was mocked over his ailment. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)

1 militant killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama district

Official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party of the forces, who retaliated. (Photo: File)

Seat sharing not yet discussed with Cong for 2019 LS polls: Kumaraswamy

The Congress-JD(S) alliance is strong and it would contest the Lok Sabha polls together, he said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham