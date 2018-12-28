Andhra Pradesh gets its own Chief Justice for HC

The bifurcation of the High Court by the Centre evoked opposite reactions among the lawyers belonging to AP and Telangana states on Thursday. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: Following the gazette notification to constitute the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Justice Chagari Praveen Kumar was on Thursday named Acting Chief Justice. The AP High Court would start functioning from January 1.

The President approved the recommendation of the Supreme Court to appoint Justice Praveen Kumar, senior-most judge of the AP High Court, to perform the duties of Chief Justice.

Justice Praveen Kumar is the son of famous criminal lawyer C. Padmanabha Reddy. Born on February 26, 1961, at Hyderabad. Justice Kumar studied at Little Flower High School and Little Flower Junior College.

He completed his BSc from Nizam College and obtained his law degree from the University College of law, Osmania University. He enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1986 and actively practised on the criminal side and in Constitutional matters. He developed an independent practice in a short span.

Elevated as additional judge of the AP High Court on June 29, 2012, he was appointed judge and assu-med charge on December 4, 2013. He is the fourth among the senior judges in the common Hyderabad High Court, apart from the Chief Justice.