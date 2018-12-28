search on deccanchronicle.com
Actor Kader Khan hospitalised, says report; ‘Prayers and duas,’ tweets Big B

PTI
Published Dec 28, 2018, 5:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2018, 5:53 pm IST
Khan, who is admitted in Canada hospital, has reportedly developed breathing issues and has been transferred to BiPAP ventilator.
Kader Khan has till now featured in over 300 films and has written dialogues for over 250 movies. (Photo: Twitter | @SrBachchan)
Mumbai: Veteran actor-writer Kader Khan has been hospitalised in Canada, according to reports.

The 81-year-old actor has reportedly developed breathing issues and the doctors have transferred him from regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator.

 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to pray for Khan's well being and recovery. "Kader Khan, actor-writer of immense talent, lies ill in Hospital. Prayer and duas for his well being and recovery. Saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films. Great company, a libran and many not know, taught Mathematics," Bachchan tweeted.

Bachchan and Khan worked together on films such as "Do Aur Do Paanch", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar", "Mr. Natwarlal", "Suhaag", "Coolie" and "Shahenshah". Born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22, Khan made his acting debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna's "Daag". Prior to that, he had written dialogues for Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan's "Jawani Diwani".

As a screenwriter, Khan frequently collaborated with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. His films with Desai include "Dharam Veer", "Ganga Jamuna Saraswati", "Coolie", "Desh Premee", "Suhaag", "Parvarish" and "Amar Akbar Anthony" and films with Mehra include "Jwalamukhi", "Sharaabi", "Lawaaris", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar".

Khan has also penned dialogues for "Coolie No. 1", "Main Khiladi Tu Anari", "Karma" and "Sultanat". The actor has till now featured in over 300 films. He has written dialogues for over 250 movies.

