1 terrorist gunned down by security forces in J&K's Pulwama, encounter underway

PTI/ANI
Published Dec 28, 2018, 10:26 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2018, 10:26 am IST
The gunfight is going on, the official said, adding further details were awaited.
Official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party of the forces, who retaliated. (Photo: File)
 Official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party of the forces, who retaliated. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: One terrorist has been gunned down as an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Banderpora area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district Friday morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

 

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party of the forces, who retaliated. The gunfight is going on, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

...
Tags: srinagar, terrorist gunned down, encounter in j&k
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




