Science meet in Imphal, Osmania University students slam VC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 28, 2017, 1:11 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2017, 1:11 am IST
Student leaders held a protest demanding resignation of the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar.
Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Osmania University after the executive committee meeting of the Indian Science Congress Association on Wednesday decided to shift the venue of the meet from OU to Manipur University in Imphal and the date of the Congress to March 2018.

Student leaders held a protest demanding resignation of the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar, who they blamed for the prestigious science congress being shifted out of Osmania University.

 

They shouted slogans such as ‘Resign VC and registrar’, ‘ISC should be conducted in OU only’. Inspector Ashok Reddy said that an NSS programme was being held on the campus on Wednesday where Vice- Chancellor Prof. S. Ramachandran was participating.

“Suddenly student leaders came and gheroed the vice-chancellor and tried to interrupt the on-going programme after which we had to forcefully pick up the 12 students. They were immediately released.”

