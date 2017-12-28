Minor stabs father who tried to molest her, gets him admitted

The police have registered an FIR against him and will arrest him once he recovers from the wounds.

Mumbai: A 17-year-old girl from Thane stabbed her father with a kitchen knife after he allegedly tried to molest her and then took him to the hospital with the help of her neighbours.

The man, 43, has been admitted to Mumbai’s J.J. Hospital. The police have registered an FIR against him and will arrest him once he recovers from the wounds.

He has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences. According to Naupada police officials, the girl, who was also injured in the scuffle, has been admitted to Thane’s civic hospital. A student of Class XII, she was alone at home on Tuesday evening when her father came to her and began talking about sex.

A police officer said, “He was drunk at that time and started touching his daughter inappropriately. When he forced himself on her and tried to remove her clothes, the girl bravely pushed him away and ran into the kitchen to find a knife, which she used to threaten him. There was a minor scuffle, in the midst of which she stabbed her father in the stomach. She immediately ran out of her house and called her neighbour for help. They called the police and helped her to take her father to the civil hospital.”

The accused is a welding worker and an alcoholic, who used to beat his wife everyday. Tired of abuse, the woman left him and remarried but refused to take her daughter along. The daughter has been living at their home with the accused for the last few years.