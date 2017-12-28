Malegaon bomb blast case: Sadhvi Pragya, Purohit face terror trial

The accused will face trial for committing/organising a terror act and for criminal conspiracy, murder and attempt to murder. (Photo: DC)

Mumbai: A special NIA court on Wednesday rejected the discharge application of seven accused, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Col. Prasad Purohit in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.

The court held that the Sadhvi cannot be exonerated as she was aware about the motorcycle that was used in the blast. However, the court dropped provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) from the case. It also discharged three persons and has separated the trial of the two accused. “There is evidence to suggest that the Accused No. 1 (Thakur) had knowledge about the involvement of her motorcycle,” the court said.

The accused will now face trial under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (conspiring for and committing/organising a terror act) and under the IPC for criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and causing hurt, besides charges under the Explosive Subs-tan-ces Act and Arms Act.