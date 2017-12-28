search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad Metro Rail cuts smart card rates

Published Dec 28, 2017, 1:47 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2017, 1:47 am IST
Prices slashed to make service popular.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail, which was charging Rs 200 for the smart card, has reduced its prices to Rs 150. To ease burden on customers’ pocket and to make it popular, the authorities slashed the prices.

Previously, smart cards were issued to commuters with Rs 100 as security deposit and Rs 100 a top-up. The security deposit is now reduced to Rs 50.

 

These new rates were rolled out ten days ago. Notices were put up at the ticket counters a couple of days ago. In fact, thousands of people had purchased the smart card for Rs 200. Instead of the early birds getting the discount, the late comers got it. This offer is valid only up to March 31, 2018. Besides, a 10 per cent discount is also given on all trips made through the smart card up to March 31.

A senior Metro Rail official said, “Initially, we collected Rs 100 as deposit but now it is `50. When a customer returns the card, Rs 20 will be deducted and the remaining amount will be given back. In case they paid Rs 100 we will give back Rs 80 and where customers have paid Rs 50, we will return Rs 30. The upper limit for the card remains the same, which is fixed at Rs 3,000.”

This move is to encourage more customers to use the smart card as it is hassle-free compared with the tickets. Furthermore, smart cards bring in huge amounts to the Metro’s kitty well in advance.

Apart from its availability at all Metro stations, they can be purchased online, using the T-Savari app. An additional fee of Rs 25 will be charged for delivering the card at the doorstep.

