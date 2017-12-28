search on deccanchronicle.com
2 UP cops suspended for taking PM's convoy on wrong route on Dec 25

PTI
Published Dec 28, 2017, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 28, 2017, 1:49 pm IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath had sought explanation from the officials about the security breach and sought a detailed report of lapse and action.
The suspended policemen are Sub Inspector Dilip Singh and police driver Jaipal; they were in the vehicle ahead to lead the Prime Minister's motorcade, PRO in the SSP's office Manish Saxena said. (Photo: PTI | File)
Noida: Two policemen, who were in-charge of piloting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade during his visit to the city on December 25, have been suspended for taking the convoy on a wrong route and causing a security breach.

SSP Love Kumar has suspended the two policemen for the security lapse. The suspended policemen are Sub Inspector Dilip Singh and police driver Jaipal. They were in the vehicle ahead to lead the Prime Minister's motorcade, PRO in the SSP's office Manish Saxena said.

 

The two policemen took a wrong turn as a result of which the Prime Minister's cavalcade was caught in traffic for two minutes near Mahamaya Flyover. Traffic policemen then rushed and cleared the route for smooth passage.

Several rehearsals of the route were conducted before the visit. The route was through the second cut and the first cut was barricaded.

Senior IPS officer Nitin Tiwari was in charge of the traffic plan and subsequent arrangements for the Prime Minister’s cavalcade and other VIP movement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sought explanation from the officials about the security breach and sought a detailed report of lapse and action.

The report has been sent to the ADG and the commissioner.

The Prime Minister was in Noida on Christmas to inaugurate the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji line of the Metro.

Tags: narendra modi, two policemen suspended, modi's convoy taken on wrong route, security breach, yogi adityanath
