SC stays AP HC's order to develop Amaravati in 6 months

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 28, 2022, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2022, 2:56 pm IST
The Supreme Court said the directions issued by the high court have overstepped the principle of “separation of power”. (Image: PTI)
HYDERABAD: Stating that courts cannot become a town planner, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed an order issued by the Andhra Pradesh High Court directing the state government to develop Amaravati as the capital city within six months.

In the March 3 order, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had ordered that legislature, executive and judiciary of Andhra Pradesh will be based in Amaravati, ending Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's plans to have three capitals for the state. The order was issued by a batch of petitions filed by landowners, who participated in the previous government's Land Pooling Scheme for developing the new capital Amaravati by giving up farm land. The High Court had also ordered the state government to complete the development of Amaravati within six months. The YSRC government appealed against the verdict in the Supreme Court.

While hearing the AP government's plea, a bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna said the directions issued by the high court have overstepped the principle of “separation of power”.

“Courts cannot become a town planner and Chief Engineer. Is there no separation of power in the state of Andhra Pradesh. How can the high court begin acting as executive,” the Supreme Court bench said.  

The bench, however, said that it will examine the legal questions involved in the matter on January 31.

Tags: amaravati, supreme court of india, andhra pradesh high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


