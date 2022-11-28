  
Nation Current Affairs 28 Nov 2022 Police station attac ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Police station attack in Kerala's Vizhinjam: Cases against 3,000 persons

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 28, 2022, 11:21 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2022, 11:21 am IST
An uneasy calm prevailed in Vizhinjam on Monday morning with a strong police force being deployed to keep the situation under control in Vizhinjam. (PTI file image)
 An uneasy calm prevailed in Vizhinjam on Monday morning with a strong police force being deployed to keep the situation under control in Vizhinjam. (PTI file image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Over 3,000 persons have been booked in connection with violent clashes during an ongoing protest against the Adani port project in Kerala's Vizhinjam area on Sunday night.

Police said cases have been registered against 3,000 'identifiable persons' for vandalising a police station and injuring police personnel. As many as 36 police personnel were reported to be injured in the violence that ensued.

Earlier on Sunday, the state police lodged an FIR against at least 15 Latin Catholic priests, including metropolitan Archbishop Thomas J Netto and Perera, over the violence at Vizhinjam.

Additional Director General of Police M R Ajith Kumar told the media that around 36 police personnel injured in the Sunday evening attack by the mob which vandalised the police station were admitted to various hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram.

"...a mob gathered at the police station in the evening and demanded the release of a few persons who were arrested in another case. They vandalised the police station and attacked the officers. An SI has received an open fracture on his leg. It seems like he was hit by a brick," Kumar told the media.

Kumar said there was no provocation on behalf of the police. He said officials were trying to maintain law and order in the region by exercising maximum restraint. It was when the protests turned violent that the police had to resort to lathi charge and tear gas to disperse the mob, he added.

Around 600 policemen were already deployed in the region and around 300 more were added to them, Kumar said.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the district administration on Sunday night held a meeting with the Latin Church authorities, who were leading the protests against the port project.

Vicar General Eugene Pereira, who attended the reconciliatory meeting on behalf of the protesters, told the media that the protesters who have gathered in the region will disperse without creating any trouble to the public.

"Today's talks have ended now. The people who have gathered in the nearby areas will leave without creating any trouble for the public. Talks will continue in the morning. We will have multiple meetings with the officials," he had said on Sunday.

Pereira said the facts of the cases registered against protesters have to be verified with regard to the violence and the church representatives will attend Monday's meeting called by the Collector.

He alleged the police had detained five local persons without giving details of the reasons for taking them, which provoked the locals.

"Many people are wounded and have been admitted to various hospitals of the city. We still don't know how many are injured. A few persons are said to be missing. So in tomorrow's meeting we will include all the matters," Pereira said.

An uneasy calm prevailed in Vizhinjam on Monday morning with a strong police force being deployed to keep the situation under control in Vizhinjam.

Late on Sunday night protesters had attacked mediapersons who were present at the site. ACV local channel cameraperson, Sherif M John was attacked by the protesters, who damaged his camera and snatched his cellphone. He has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

...
Tags: adani vizhinjam port, vizhinjam port project, protest against vizhinjam port, latin catholic priests arrested
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Related Stories

Ongoing protests may delay completion of Adani port in Kerala's Vizhinjam

Latest From Nation

The Andhra Pradesh state energy department will present the AP State Energy Conservation Awards (APSECA)-2022 to industries and organisations which made significant performance in energy conservation and energy efficiency (Representational image: DC)

Applications invited for energy efficiency awards

Woman farmer Konda Usharani from Guntur receives National Award from Pramod Kumar, Joint Secretary of AYUSH at New Delhi. (Photo by arrangement)

Guntur woman farmer bags national natural farming award

Swadesh has been working on problems of migrant workers in Gulf from northern Telangana. (Representational image: DC)

Swadesh to attend global workshop on migrant workers

Eluru district police issued 2,149 e-challans in the past three days against traffic violators.. Representational DC image.

Eluru police issue 2,149 e-challans against traffic violators



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

G-20 presidency is a huge opportunity for India, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other BJP leaders waves at supporters at a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Kheda district. (PTI Photo)

PM gives shout-out to TS weaver over India's G20 meet

A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20, PM said. (ANI)

Latest video shows house-keeping service being provided in Satyendar Jain's cell

The latest video that has emerged in a series of purported CCTV footage of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail, shows house-keeping services being provided to the jail cell of Aam Aadmi Party leader. (Twitter/ANINews)

Assam withdraws travel curbs, but border still tense

Assam Police personnel stop Meghalaya-bound vehicles for safety reasons, a day after violence at a disputed Assam-Meghalaya border location that killed six people, in Jorabat. (PTI)

PM's praise for weaver Hari makes Sircilla proud

A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20, PM said. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->