Kishan Reddy interacts with Sec'bad people

Hyderabad: Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday undertook a padayatra in the Secunderabad Parliament constituency, which he represents, and inquired with the public about local amenities and other issues. Seeing the Union minster in their midst came as a surprise for a few residents.

The minister and his entourage covered Borabanda, Addagutta and Lalapet. A few people also submitted memorandums to Reddy.

Kishan Reddy said that people had brought to notice problems about roads, drinking water and pensions among others. “I will discuss with the officials concerned to resolve people’s problems. As Union minister, I spend time in Delhi as well and was unable to meet the Secunderabad Parliament constituency voters,” he said.

He also interacted with ASHA workers and municipal workers during the padayatra.