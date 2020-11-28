The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 28 Nov 2020 Two more Army jawans ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Two more Army jawans killed in Pakistan fire

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Nov 28, 2020, 11:10 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2020, 11:10 am IST
The Army said that the Pakistani troops resorted to 'unprovoked ceasefire violation' in Suderbani area of Rajouri early Friday
Martyr Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri (left) and martyr Rifleman Sukhbir Singh who lost their lives during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army, at Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (PTI)
 Martyr Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri (left) and martyr Rifleman Sukhbir Singh who lost their lives during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army, at Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (PTI)

SRINAGAR: The renewed intermittent clashes between the facing armies along the Line of Control (LoC) that began in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district earlier this week spread to neighbouring Rajouri district on Friday, leaving, at least, two more Indian soldiers dead.

The Army said that the Pakistani troops resorted to "unprovoked ceasefire violation" in Suderbani area of Rajouri early Friday.  “Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked cease fire violation on the LoC in Sunderbani sector of district Rajouri  on  November 27,” Lt. Col. Devender Anand, the Jammu-based defence spokesman said. He added, “Own troops responded immediately to the enemy fire. In the ensuing fire, two jawans of the Indian Army Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh got critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries.”

 

He said Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh were "brave, highly motivated and sincere soldiers".

On Thursday, a Junior Commissioner Officer (JCO) Subedar Swathantra Singh of 16 Garhwal was killed and a local resident Muhammad Rashid was injured in Pakistani artillery and small arms fire along the LoC's Kirni and Qasba  sectors in Poonch district.

Earlier the Pakistani authorities reported the death of a 33-year-old civilian Ansar Ahmed in what they alleged was Indian Army's unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bagsar sector along their side of the LoC. They said the victim was  moving on motorbike near his house in Garhi village.

 

...
Tags: loc fire, unprovoked fire, indian army, pakistan fire, rajouri, poonch, indian soldiers dead


Latest From Nation

Another cyclonic circulation has developed on the east equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining south Andaman Sea.

Another cyclonic depression heading towards Tamil Naidu

Farmers stage a protest on the national highway over farm reform laws, in Bulandshahr. (PTI)

After night halt, Punjab farmers resume march towards Delhi

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao did not figure in the protocol list of VIPs to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in the city on Saturday.

KCR’s name misses in protocol list of VIPs to receive PM in Hyderabad

Goud claimed that 680 and 711 voters of Booths No. 60 and 61 respectively were deleted, while 205 names were deleted in Booth 63. (Representational Image:PTI)

Fresh voter list for Gudimalkapur after Congress candidate points out irregularities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Soldier killed, three injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in JK

In a statement, a defence spokesman said Havaldar Shivaji, a resident of Nigave village of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier.

Haryana cops use water cannons and teargas to stop farmers

Farmers stage a protest at Delhi-Noida border over farm bills. (PTI)

Amaravati land scam: SC stays HC gag order on media from publishing news on FIR

The apex court passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by Andhra Pradesh government against the September 15 order of high court. (PTI)

Security forces hunt tunnels along LoC with hi-tech gadgets

Security personel stand gurad beside an underground tunnel near the international border in Samba sector, suspected to have been used by terrorists killed in a recent encounter in Nagrota, in Jammu district. (PTI)

IMA to go to court against CCIM order on Ayush doctors performing surgery

Doctors say they will not allow anyone from allopathy medicine to train AYUSH doctors. (Representational Image:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham