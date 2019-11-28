Nation Current Affairs 28 Nov 2019 Swearing-in of Uddha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Swearing-in of Uddhav will affect national politics, says Sanjay Raut

ANI
Published Nov 28, 2019, 11:14 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2019, 11:52 am IST
'Maharashtra is a state which influences the politics of the entire country,' Raut told media.
On being asked whether NCP leader Ajit Pawar will be the deputy chief minister, Raut said, "I don't know. It is NCP's matter.' (Photo: File)
 On being asked whether NCP leader Ajit Pawar will be the deputy chief minister, Raut said, "I don't know. It is NCP's matter.' (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that the swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra chief minister would affect the national politics.

"What is going to happen in Maharashtra will affect national politics. Maharashtra is a state which influences the politics of the entire country," Raut told media persons ahead of Thackeray's scheduled oath-taking ceremony.

 

He alleged that BJP used all tactics to prevent Sena from forming the government. "From President House to Governor and ED to CBI -- everything was used," the Sena leader said, adding that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will complete its full term.

On being asked whether NCP leader Ajit Pawar will be the deputy chief minister, Raut said, "I don't know. It is NCP's matter. Sharad Pawar is the senior-most leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'(Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP), what post should be given to Ajit Pawar or someone else in his party, will be decided by him."

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would take oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra at Shivaji Park here at 6:40 pm on Thursday. He would lead the government of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Thackeray's swearing-in comes after weeks of twists and turn in the state politics, with Sena snapping ties with BJP and NCP leader Ajit Pawar being sworn-in as the deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government which lasted for three days.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, ncp, congress, sanjay raut
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Hitting out at BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called her a

'Sad day in history': Rahul calls Pragya Thakur 'terrorist' over Godse remark

With Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray set to take oath as Maharashtra's chief minister, the party on Thursday heaped praises on NCP chief Sharad Pawar and termed him 'margdarshak' (guide) of the new government in the state. (Photo: File)

'Margdarshak' of Maha Vikas Aghadi: Sena lauds Pawar ahead of Uddhav's swear-in

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a series of tweets, saying she referring to him as

Mamata Banerjee referred to me as 'tu cheez badi hai mast': WB Governor

How's the josh? asks Sanjay Raut ahead of Thackeray's swearing-in



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai get cosy inside house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu to visit Amaravati villages, review status of constructions

TDP claimed it as a result of Chandrababu Naidu announcing his visit to those construction sites. (Photo: File)

Pragya dropped from Parl's defence panel after row over Godse remark

BJP working president J P Nadda also recommended Thakur’s removal from the consultative committee of defence, to which she was recently appointed. (Photo: FIle)

Transferred 53 times, IAS officer Ashok Khemka says reward for honesty is humiliation

Haryana government on Wednesday issued transfer order to 14 IAS officers, including Khemka. (Photo: PTI)

In Pune, Ajit's supporters project him as Maharashtra's future CM

The poster has photos of Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, whose party is the key constituent of newly- formed ''Maha Vikas Aghadi'' with the Shiv Sena and the Congress. (Photo: ANI)

Delhiites breathe easy as air quality improves to ‘moderate’ after rains

In a major relief for the people in the national capital, the air quality improved to
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham