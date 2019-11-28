RTC staff may get conditional reprieve

RTC workers wait outside Ranigunj deport on Wednesday holding apology letters while requesting depot manager to allow them to rejoin the duty. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: The state Cabinet on Friday may take a decision on allowing Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers to resume duties.

The Chandrasekhar Rao government would most likely ask the RTC workers to give an undertaking that they will not participate in a strike in future.

The Cabinet could also discuss the issue of privatising 5,100 RTC routes and explore the possibility of announcing a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for the RTC workers.

For privatising RTC routes, the state government would have to request the Central government to denotify the RTC routes in the state as the Centre had nationalised all routes across the country in 1967 and given them to concerned state RTCs.

In his recent meeting with Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is said to have discussed requesting the Centre for privatising certain RTC routes in the state to build a “healthy competition” between the RTC and private stage carriers to provide better public transportation.

During the review meeting on Tuesday, the officials of the transport department and the RTC seem to have told the Chief Minister that around 12, 000 RTC employees had crossed the age of 50 and many of them would opt for the VRS.

The Cabinet is expected a final call on the issue during its meeting on Friday.