Nation Current Affairs 28 Nov 2019 RTC staff may get co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

RTC staff may get conditional reprieve

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Nov 28, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2019, 1:13 am IST
The Chandrasekhar Rao government would most likely ask the RTC workers to give an undertaking that they will not participate in a strike in future.
RTC workers wait outside Ranigunj deport on Wednesday holding apology letters while requesting depot manager to allow them to rejoin the duty. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
 RTC workers wait outside Ranigunj deport on Wednesday holding apology letters while requesting depot manager to allow them to rejoin the duty. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: The state Cabinet on Friday may take a decision on allowing Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers to resume duties.

The Chandrasekhar Rao government would most likely ask the RTC workers to give an undertaking that they will not participate in a strike in future.

 

The Cabinet could also discuss the issue of privatising 5,100 RTC routes and explore the possibility of announcing a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for the RTC workers.

For privatising RTC routes, the state government would have to request the Central government to denotify the RTC routes in the state as the Centre had nationalised all routes across the country in 1967 and given them to concerned state RTCs.

In his recent meeting with Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is said to have discussed requesting the Centre for privatising certain RTC routes in the state to build a “healthy competition” between the RTC and private stage carriers to provide better public transportation.  

During the review meeting on Tuesday, the officials of the transport department and the RTC seem to have told the Chief Minister that around 12, 000 RTC employees had crossed the age of 50 and many of them would opt for the VRS.

The Cabinet is expected a final call on the issue during its meeting on Friday.

...
Tags: telangana state road transport corporation (tsrtc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

JDS leaders H.D. Kumaraswamy and H.D. Revanna campaign for JD(S) candidate at KR Pete on Wednesday. (Photo: KPN)

JD(S) MLAs prefer backing BJP to snap poll

Ashok Leyland's Chief Operating Officer Anuj Kathuria said the company's ability to bring value combined with superior technology and innovation will help maintain its leadership position in the market.

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,750 buses from Tamil Nadu

A view of a BJP campaign in support of Anand Singh in Vijayanagar. (Photo: DC)

Congress fumes at BS Anand’s gold coin ‘gift plan’

MK Stalin.

MK Stalin to attend Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in ceremony



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai get cosy inside house; watch promo

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Missing girl’s body found

The police suspect that she jumped from a nearby building and ended her life. (Photo: Representational)

Telangana state legal services authority rescues 2 from Kerala

Telangana state legal services authority

18 MPs and 7 RS members from Telangana fail to utilise MPLADS fund

Telangana government logo

Sore over govt apathy RTC conductor resigns

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Tussle over salaries of RTC staff continues

Members of the Left parties court arrest during a protest on the RTC workers issue, near the collector’s office on Wednesday. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham