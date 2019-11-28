Pragya dropped from Parl's defence panel after row over Godse remark

BJP working president J P Nadda also recommended Thakur’s removal from the consultative committee of defence, to which she was recently appointed. (Photo: FIle)

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday condemned the remarks made by its Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur in Parliament on Wednesday referring to Nathuram Godse and said it does not support such statements.

BJP working president J P Nadda also recommended Thakur’s removal from the consultative committee of defence, to which she was recently appointed. He also said the party has decided that Thakur would not be allowed to participate in the BJP Parliamentary party meetings during the session.

The decision came after BJP MP Thakur’s reported reference to Nathuram Godse as ‘deshbhakt’ in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

