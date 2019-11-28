Nation Current Affairs 28 Nov 2019 Jr Pawar likely to r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jr Pawar likely to retain key role

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Asked about his revolt against his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar four days ago, Ajit Pawar said that what he did could not be termed as a revolt.
NCP leader Ajit Pawar at a MLAs meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday.(Photo: AP)
Mumbai: Former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday attended a key meeting on government formation and also addressed fellow NCP MLAs at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

Asked about his revolt against his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar four days ago, Ajit Pawar said that what he did could not be termed as a revolt.

 

“It was not a revolt. I was the leader of the NCP. Did the NCP remove me? Did you read (about my removal from the NCP) somewhere? I have been telling all that I was in the NCP, I am in NCP, and will be in NCP. There is no reason to create confusion,” he said.

He also reiterated that he continued to be with the NCP and would abide by whatever Sharad Pawar says.

“The decision to induct me in the state Cabinet is to be taken by Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister I am not unhappy with anyone. I will accept any responsibility given by my party,” he said.

Despite rebelling from the party and joining hands with the BJP, Ajit Pawar may play an important role in the party. Several party leaders have demanded an important position for him in the NCP. So much so that posters in Baramati hailed him as the future chief minister.

Ajit Pawar resigned as deputy CM citing personal reasons on Tuesday, following which Devendra Fadnavis, too, stepped down as Chief Minister, leading to the collapse of the BJP-led state government.

Reacting to his uncle’s return, party MLA and grandson of Sharad Pawar’s elder brother Appasaheb Pawar, Rohit Pawar, said that he was always sure his uncle would return to the party and felt happy when the latter met Sharad Pawar. Rohit Pawar also said that the Pawars stood united and would continue to do so.

“I could not trust how it happened. As a worker, I did not go into the details of it. There was some confusion being a family member. I could not understand what was happening,” Rohit Pawar said.

Meanwhile, caretaker CM Fadnavis continued to maintain silence on Ajit Pawar’s decision to back out from his government. He said he would speak about it at the “right time”.

The BJP formed the government in the morning of November 23 after Ajit Pawar broke ranks with the NCP and aligned with the saffron party. Mr Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar then took oath as the CM and deputy CM, respectively. The four-day-old government, however, collapsed Tuesday after Ajit Pawar resigned citing “personal reasons”. Subsequently, Mr Fadnavis also stepped down.

