Isro’s mission success with Cartosat-3

For the first time, the rocket was equipped with Vikram Processor to guide the vehicle and it was designed, developed and fabricated by the Chandigarh-based Semi-Conductor Laboratory coming under the Department of Space.

Nellore: India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C47), in its 49th flight, successfully launched Cartosat-3 along with 13 nanosatellites from the US from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. PSLV-C47 lifted off as per schedule at 9.28 am from the second launch pad.

After 17 minutes and 38 seconds into the space, Cartosat-3 was successfully injected into a sun-synchronous orbit of 509 km.

Subsequently, the 13 nanosatellites were injected into their intended orbits. After separation, solar arrays of Cartosat-3 were deployed automatically and the Isro Telemetry Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite.

In the coming days, the satellite will be brought to its final operational configuration.

About 5,000 visitors witnessed the launch live from the viewers’ gallery in Sriharikota. Soon after the separation of all the 14 satellites, a beaming Isro chairman Dr K. Sivan said, “I am extremely happy to declare that PSLV-C47 precisely injected Cartosat-3 and 13 satellites into the desired orbit of 509 km.”

He said Cartosat-3 is India’s highest resolution civilian spacecraft and it is also the most complex and advanced satellite Isro has ever built so far. He congratulated the satellite team and launch vehicle team for their outstanding work and also acknowledged the contribution of industry for the mission.

He further added that Cartosat-3 was a third generation agile advanced satellite having high resolution imaging capability.

According to Isro officials, the mission life of Cartosat-3 is 5 years. Cartosat-3 will address the increased user’s demands for large scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover.