Israel-like settlements talk triggers row

New Delhi: A major controversy broke out on Wednesday after leaked video footage showed the Indian consul general in New York, Sandeep Chakravorty, pushing for implementing the “Israeli model” in Jammu & Kashmir for Kashmiri Pandits wanting to return to their homeland.

Addressing a group of Kashmiri Pandits at a private event in the city, the video shows that Chakravorty being applauded when he says “Kashmiri culture is Hindu culture” and promises his listeners that they will be able to return to Kashmir soon, saying, “(we) already have a model in the world... if the Israeli people can do it...”

In comments that have come as a huge embarrassment to the government, the consul general also purportedly sought to criticise India’s multi-faith culture and outlook. “We in India think about everyone... all faiths and all peoples... We made the strategic blunder, we thought everyone is thinking like us… unfortunately not everybody thinks that way. We should think like everybody else and then only will we beat them at their game,” he says and another round of applause greets his comments contrary to India’s secular Constitution and traditions.

It was not entirely clear who he was referring to as “them”. Chakravorty is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1996 batch and has previously served as ambassador to Peru and deputy high commissioner to Bangladesh.

His reckless remarks have the potential of damaging India’s position on the Kashmir issue despite the fact that the return of Kashmiri Pandits to their own homeland cannot be compared to the settling of Israeli Jews on Palestinian land.

On Wednesday evening, Chakravorty claimed his remarks had been taken out of context. “I have seen some social media comments on my recent remarks. My remarks are being taken out of context,” he tweeted.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) maintained silence over the remarks but the incident seems to have caused unease in official circles, especially since the government and the MEA that had advanced a secular argument to the world on why India had revoked Article 370 — which granted J&K special status — in August this year.

The controversy was swiftly seized upon by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan who accused the Indian government of “fascism”.

“Shows the fascist mindset of the Indian govt’s RSS ideology that has continued the siege of... J&K for over 100 days, subjecting Kashmiris to the worst violation of their human rights while the powerful countries remain silent because of their trading interests,” he tweeted. (sic)

The remarks by the senior Indian diplomat could not have come at a worse time for New Delhi in view of Pakistan’s propaganda offensive on the Kashmir issue and considering that a function to mark the International Day of Solidarity with Palestine is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Thursday in which several Arab envoys are expected to participate.

Israel has built about 140 settlements since its occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1960s. The settlements are widely considered illegal under international law.

A person familiar with the developments claimed that Chakravorty was merely referring to Israelis keeping their culture alive, but no one is buying this argument.