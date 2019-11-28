In Pune, Ajit's supporters project him as Maharashtra's future CM

The poster has photos of Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, whose party is the key constituent of newly- formed ''Maha Vikas Aghadi'' with the Shiv Sena and the Congress. (Photo: ANI)

Pune: A poster projecting Ajit Pawar as future chief minister of Maharashtra was seen in his home constituency Baramati in Pune on Wednesday.

The poster came up on the eve of Uddhav Thackeray's oath ceremony in Mumbai.

"Dada (Ajit), you won the assembly elections by the highest margin in Maharashtra. The state needs you and you cannot stop now," reads the message on the poster in Marathi.

"The entire Maharashtra is looking at you as a future chief minister. Now, let us take the decision what you have to do," it said.

An NCP activist said they were hopeful that Ajit Pawar would take oath as deputy chief minister on Thursday with Uddhav Thackeray.

Ajit Pawar had caused a stir in Maharashtra politics when he "revolted" to align with the BJP, which went on to form a government in the state. In a surprise ceremony, he took oath Devendra Fadnavis' deputy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar, who was sacked as the NCP legislature party leader last Saturday, attended a meeting of his party legislators in Mumbai.

