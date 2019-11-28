IN LS, Pragya Singh Thakur says Godse is a patriot

New Delhi: BJP Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur set off a fresh controversy in Parliament on Wednesday by terming Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a patriot during the discussion on the SPG Bill in the Lower House. Earlier too, Thakur has referred to Godse as a patriot.

On Wednesday, DMK MP A. Raja, talking of threat perceptions and the causes for the assassinations of leaders, mentioned two cases — the killing of General Dyer, responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, by Udham Singh, and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse.

Raja was citing Godse’s statement on why he killed Gandhi when Pragya Thakur interrupted and objected to Raja’s statement while glorifying Godse. This drew sharp reactions from Opposition members.

BJP MPs persuaded Thakur to sit down while Speaker Om Birla stopped her and the Opposition MPs from engaging in a war of words. Birla said Thakur did not have the permission of the Chair to speak, and that her statement would not go on the record.