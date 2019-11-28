 LIVE !  :  The ceremony will be held in Mumbai's Shivaji Park where Uddhav's father, the late Bal Thackeray, founded the Shiv Sena in 1966. (Photo: FIle) LIVE | Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Maharashtra CM, 6 ministers sworn-in
 
Nation Current Affairs 28 Nov 2019 Immediate loan waive ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Immediate loan waiver for farmers, promises Maha Vikas Aghadi's CMP

ANI
Published Nov 28, 2019, 7:12 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2019, 7:12 pm IST
Sena leader Shinde was flanked by NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Jayant Patil.
Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena at the press conference of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' here said, 'In Maharashtra, farmers are facing problems. This government will do best for farmers. This will be a strong government.' (Photo: File)
 Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena at the press conference of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' here said, 'In Maharashtra, farmers are facing problems. This government will do best for farmers. This will be a strong government.' (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' alliance government of Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance in their common minimum programme (CMP) released on Thursday ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister announced immediate and complete loan waiver for famers.

Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena at the press conference of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' here said, "In Maharashtra, farmers are facing problems. This government will do best for farmers. This will be a strong government."

 

Sena leader Shinde was flanked by NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Jayant Patil at the press conference where he outlined the government's plan for the next five years and assured maximum focus on farmers in the state.

The CMP announced by the three parties mentioned five points for the farmers which included - Providing immediate assistance to farmers who are suffering due to premature rains and floods and grant of immediate loan waivers to farmers.

The CMP also promised that crop insurance scheme shall be revised to ensure immediate compensation to the farmers who have lost their crops and appropriate measures will be undertaken to ensure remunerative prices for farm produce.

"Adequate steps shall be initiated for the construction of a sustainable water supply system for the drought-affected areas," it said.

Other topics addressed in the CMP include unemployment, women, education, urban development, health, industry, social justice, and tourism, arts and culture.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, uddhav thackeray, congress, ncp, shiv sena, sharad pawar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

The same bench had heard the plea of three parties against the decision of Maharashtra Governor to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy last week. (Photo: File | Representational)

SC to hear petition challenging Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance tomorrow

'Karti Chidambaram is yet to be arrested in ED case, he did not apply for bail, he had filed a petition in High Court challenging few provisions of PMLA. There is a stay on his arrest and once it is lifted, he would be arrested,' Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, told the Supreme Court. (Photo: File)

INX case: 'Will arrest Karti Chidambaram once stay is lifted': ED to SC

Her body was found in Shadnagar, about 30 kilometres away, below an underbridge. (Representational Image)

26-year-old veterinarian killed, set on fire near Hyderabad: Police

'Congress has filed a complaint to the office of Governor against the state government claiming that almost all the ministers are busy in campaigning in favour of their candidates instead of being in office and looking into the issues of their respective areas,' said Congress leader Prakash. (Photo: Twitter | @prmlcPrakash)

'Yediyurappa govt non-functional in K'taka': Cong submits complaint to Governor



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to hear petition challenging Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance tomorrow

The same bench had heard the plea of three parties against the decision of Maharashtra Governor to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy last week. (Photo: File | Representational)

26-year-old veterinarian killed, set on fire near Hyderabad: Police

Her body was found in Shadnagar, about 30 kilometres away, below an underbridge. (Representational Image)

'Yediyurappa govt non-functional in K'taka': Cong submits complaint to Governor

'Congress has filed a complaint to the office of Governor against the state government claiming that almost all the ministers are busy in campaigning in favour of their candidates instead of being in office and looking into the issues of their respective areas,' said Congress leader Prakash. (Photo: Twitter | @prmlcPrakash)

Army chief General Rawat witnesses Spike anti-tank guided missiles in action

The Spike missiles were acquired by the Indian Army through the emergency procurement route after the Balakot aerial strikes against the Pakistan-based terrorist groups. (Photo: ANI)

'Miss Maa saheb, Bala saheb...': Supriya Sule ahead of oath in Maharashtra

'Maa Saheb and Bala Saheb - missing you so much today. Both of you should have been here today. They treated me with so much love and affection more than a daughter! Their role in my life will always be special and memorable!' Sule tweeted. (Photo: Twitter | @supriya_sule)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham