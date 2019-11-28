Nation Current Affairs 28 Nov 2019 Don’t enter Me ...
Don’t enter Melavalavu, Madras HC tells 13 released convicts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J STALIN
Published Nov 28, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Bench said the 13 life convicts shall stay at Vellore district and they shall report before the District Probation Officer concerned at Vellore.
The Madras high court has directed the 13 life convicts involved in Melavalavu massacre case, in which 6 dalits were murdered in 1997, released prematurely by the government on the occasion of MGR centenary celebration, not to enter Melavalavu village.
Chennai: In order to avoid any unwanted law and order problem in Melavalavu village, the Madras high court has directed the 13 life convicts involved in Melavalavu massacre case, in which 6 dalits were murdered in 1997, released prematurely by the government on the occasion of MGR centenary celebration, not to enter Melavalavu village.

A division bench comprising Justices S.Vaidyanathan and N.Anand Venkatesh issued certain interim directions including the above pending disposal of the writ petition filed by advocate P. Rathinam.

 

The bench said, “Even though the petitioner/ party-in-person has sought for the stay of the operation of the Government Orders (by which the 13 life convicts were released), we are not inclined to grant any stay, since it will virtually amount to granting the final relief in the petition. That apart, the life convicts have already been released from the jail after obtaining a bond for good conduct in terms of the existing rules. However, taking into consideration the sensitivity of the issue and also to avoid any unwanted law and order problem taking place in the village, this court, wants to issue certain interim directions, pending disposal of the petition”.

The bench said the 13 life convicts shall stay at Vellore district and they shall report before the District Probation Officer concerned at Vellore twice a month, viz., on every 2nd and 4th Sundays. They shall report before the Superintendent of Police, Vellore District twice a month, viz., on every 1st and 3rd Sundays, the bench added.

The bench said the 13 life convicts shall give their residential address at Vellore and also their mobile numbers to the Superintendent of Police, Vellore, and the Superintendent of Police, Madurai, and they shall not change their Mobile numbers without the prior permission of the court.     

They shall not move out of Vellore district without getting the leave of this court. In case of any change in their residential address, the same shall be duly intimated to the Superintendent of Police, Vellore and Superintendent of Police, Madurai, the bench added.

The bench said if the 13 life convicts were passport holders, they shall surrender their passports to the Superintendent of Police, Madurai immediately. The other conditions that have been imposed in the bond, that has been executed by them has to be strictly followed, the bench added.

The bench said neither the petitioner nor any other organization shall rake up the issue of the release of life convicts in the Melavalavu murder case, through the print media or the social media and all the parties concerned shall await the final decision in the petition.

The Superintendent of Police, Madurai district, shall ensure that no meetings were organized or no gatherings were allowed regarding this issue pending disposal of this petition and he shall ensure that the law and order was maintained at Melavalavu village, the bench added.

Directing the authorities to file their counter affidavits in the writ petition on or before January 2, 2020, the bench disposed of the miscellaneous petition.

...
