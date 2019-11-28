Nation Current Affairs 28 Nov 2019 Chandrababu Naidu to ...
Chandrababu Naidu to visit Amaravati villages, review status of constructions

Published Nov 28, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Reportedly, after coming to power, the YSRCP government stopped the construction works of different buildings at Amaravati.
 TDP claimed it as a result of Chandrababu Naidu announcing his visit to those construction sites. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday would visit the villages that constitute the capital region of Amaravati and review the status of the constructions.

Reportedly, after coming to power, the YSRCP government stopped the construction works of different buildings at Amaravati. YSRCP was alleging that corruption took place in these construction works and the project was a financial bulldozer to the state exchequer.

 

On Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the status of constructions and gave nod to continue the construction works that were halted. TDP claimed it as a result of Chandrababu Naidu announcing his visit to those construction sites.

Meanwhile, state Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana compared Amaravati with a 'burial ground'.

Reacting to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's visit to the constructions at Amaravati capital region, Satyanarayana had said whether he was coming to see the graveyard that he has made.

The minister further explained that Naidu's government had taken 33,000 acres from farmers under land pooling, promised construction of world-class capital, however, they could manage to construct only a few buildings that too were completed 55 to 75 per cent only.

 

