Nation, Current Affairs

26-year-old veterinarian killed, set on fire near Hyderabad: Police

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 28, 2019, 5:35 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2019, 5:35 pm IST
Priyanka's body was found badly burnt and was identified by her family members with the help of a locket that she was wearing.
Her body was found in Shadnagar, about 30 kilometres away, below an underbridge. (Representational Image)
 Her body was found in Shadnagar, about 30 kilometres away, below an underbridge.

Hyderabad: The body of a 26-year-old veterinarian, who went missing on Wednesday night near Hyderabad, was found on Thursday morning, badly burnt. The victim has been as Priyanka Reddy, who was on her way from her house to her office.

Priyanka, who was on her way from her house in Telangana's Shadnagar to a veterinary hospital in Kolluru village where she worked, was stranded in Shamshabad after her two-wheeler reportedly suffered a puncture. Her body was found in Shadnagar, about 30 kilometres away, below an underbridge.

 

Priyanka had last spoken to her sister Bhavya at around 9:15 pm. The phone call audio suggested that someone had offered to get the flat tyre repaired, reported IANS.

Victim’s sister said she had advised her sister to go to the nearest toll gate and wait as the veterinarian said she was feeling scared with a lot of unknown men and loads of trucks parked in the area.

Priyanka's body was found badly burnt and was identified by her family members with the help of a locket that she was wearing. It has been handed over to her family after post-mortem.

The police told NDTV said they were examining CCTV footage from the area. They suspect she was doused with kerosene and burnt. Her vehicle has not yet been found and that could give important clues to the police.

 

...
