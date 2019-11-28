18 MPs and 7 RS members from Telangana fail to utilise MPLADS fund

Hyderabad: The latest report of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implem-entation indicates that as many as 18 Members of Parliament and seven Rajya Sabha members from Telangana have failed to utilise Rs 100 crore MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) fund. The Union Govern-ment allocates Rs 25 crore to each member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabh under the MPLADS during their tenure, which is to be used to carry out macro and micro level development programmes in their respective constituencies. Each year, the Union of India releases Rs 5 crore to each of the MPs in two quarters.

The report of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation indicates that 18 MPs from Telangana including short period MP Kadiyam Srihari said in the 16th Lok Sabha and each of the MPs had failed to claim two instalments as they could not submit utilisation certificates in time.

It was also said that the funds were not released because of non-submission of the Audit Certificate, Monthly Progress Report and Utilisation Certificate.