'Weather isn't climate': Assam girl takes on Trump's global warming tweet

PTI
Published Nov 28, 2018, 9:10 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 9:10 am IST
Astha Sarmah, a 18-year-old girl from Jorhat, Assam, took on US President Donald Trump for his tweet on global warming.
Astha Sarmah's tweet was retweeted 5.1 k times with many praising Astha as 'hope of the future'. (Photo: Twitter)
Guwahati: A teenage girl from Assam has taken on US President Donald Trump for his tweet mocking the phenomenon of global warming.

On the mercury dropping to -2 degree Celsius on November 21 in Washington, Donald Trump had tweeted "Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS Whatever happened to Global Warming?"

 

In her response to the tweet, 18-year old girl, identified as Astha Sarmah from Jorhat in Assam commented "I am 54 years younger than you. I just finished high school with average marks. But even I can tell you that WEATHER IS NOT CLIMATE. If you want help understanding that, I can lend you my encyclopedia from when I was in 2nd grade. It has pictures and everything."

The comment received over 22,000 'likes' from across the world and twitter users from the USA appreciating the teenager for her reply to the US President.

The tweet was also retweeted 5.1 k times with many praising Astha as "hope of the future".

Some people even offered her an internship to study the effects of climate change on the Arabian Sea.

